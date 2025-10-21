EUR/USD Signal 21/10: Falling Bearish Price Channel (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous EUR/USD signal on 15th October gave a profitable long trade from the bullish engulfing candlestick reversal at the support level of $1.616.

Today's EUR/USD Signals

Risk 0.75%.



Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1628, $1.1640, or $1.1657.

Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1615, $1.1600, or $1.1561.

Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today Trade IdeasLong Trade Ideas

In my previous EUR/USD analysis last Wednesday, I thought that the EUR/USD currency pair was presenting a technically bullish head and shoulders pattern which was very likely to complete with a bullish breakout above $1.1627.

This was a good and accurate call, although the first stage of the breakout was somewhat choppy.

The technical picture has now become more bearish, with the price falling solidly on a strengthening US Dollar as the London session open approaches, although we begin to see signs of support kicking in near $1.1615.

Note the two linear regression analysis studies drawn within the price chart below which show the price trading within a symmetrical bearish channel, which is a bearish sign, albeit a short term one.



The price is near the lower trend line of both descending price channels. There is no long-term trend in this currency pair, so it will likely be prone to bullish reversals.

There are only two factors which are not bearish:

I think the best opportunity which might set up during today's London session would be a bearish reversal from a confluence of the price channel upper trend line or lines and the horizontal resistance level at $1.1640. If $1.1650 is rejected in the same movement, that would be an even better set-up.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.

