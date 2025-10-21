EUR/USD Signal 21/10: Falling Bearish Price Channel (Chart)
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1628, $1.1640, or $1.1657. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.1615, $1.1600, or $1.1561. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- The price is near the lower trend line of both descending price channels. There is no long-term trend in this currency pair, so it will likely be prone to bullish reversals.
I think the best opportunity which might set up during today's London session would be a bearish reversal from a confluence of the price channel upper trend line or lines and the horizontal resistance level at $1.1640. If $1.1650 is rejected in the same movement, that would be an even better set-up.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance due today regarding either the Euro or the USD.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth reviewing.
