Iranian Pres.: Confidence, Mutual Respect Only Way To Genuine Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that genuine security cannot be achieved by force but through confidence building, mutual respect and multilateralism.
In an address to the General Debate of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, which entered its second day on Wednesday, he described the theme of the session, "Better Together: 80 years and More of Peace, Development and Human Rights", as a summons to solidarity and a shared vision of a brighter future.
President Pezeshkian emphasized that the foundation of all faiths, philosophies and traditions lies in a common moral principle, "that which you would not approve for yourself, do not approve for others."
He criticized the present world order for failure to address the ongoing "genocide in Gaza," the destruction of homes in Lebanon, the devastation of Syria's infrastructure, the starvation of children in Yemen and the assassination of Iran's scientists.
He condemned repeated violations of sovereignty, carried out under the pretext of self-defense, which target civilians and destabilize entire regions.
"Such actions represent a grave departure from the golden maxim of humanity," he said, wondering, "Would you countenance such acts for yourselves?"
He urged the UN General Assembly to recognize where the true threats to peace and security originate.
The President described the "savage aggression" inflicted upon Iran in June through aerial assaults by the United States and Israel, which struck cities, homes and infrastructure.
He called these attacks "a grave betrayal of diplomacy and a subversion of peace", noting they killed children, women, scientists and intellectuals. Such breaches "inflicted a grievous blow upon international trust and the very prospect of peace in the region."
He stressed that unless the international community responds to such violations, they will engulf the world.
Reaffirming that "Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb", President Pezeshkian said weapons of mass destruction are prohibited under religious edicts issued by the Supreme Leader and Islamic authorities.
Iran envisions a future where strength is derived through peace, not imposed by force. He called for a strong region built on collective security, respect for sovereignty, cultural diversity and human dignity.
He pledged Iran's readiness to partner with peace-seeking nations and affirmed that the Iranian people will remain steadfast in defending justice, dignity and multilateralism.
Welcoming the recently inked Saudi-Pakistani defense agreement, he said it opens new horizons for new regional security system based on cooperation among the West Asian Muslim countries in all security, political and military fields. (end)
