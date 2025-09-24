Hibob Celebrates 1,900+ 5‐Star G2 Reviews, Cementing Its Role As The Best HR And Payroll Software For Small Business

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob , the people‐first all-in-one HR and payroll platform behind Bob the HR platform , today announced a major milestone: the company has surpassed 1,900 5-star customer reviews on G2. The vast majority of these reviews are 4‐ or 5‐star ratings, demonstrating widespread customer satisfaction with HiBob's integrated payroll and HR solution for small and midsize businesses. This recognition comes on the heels of HiBob's inclusion in the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 list for the fourth consecutive year and underscores HiBob's position as the best HR and payroll software for small business.





HiBob's Award-winning Software for Small Business

Modern payroll built for people, not just payments

HiBob's Payroll Suite brings together US payroll, UK payroll and Payroll Hub in one modular platform so businesses can choose the setup that fits their needs. For small U.S. businesses, HiBob offers a complete all‐in‐one HCM solution with flexible pay cycles and pay types, federal and state tax filing and 1099 contractor support. UK organisations benefit from end‐to‐end payroll that is HMRC‐compliant, supports IR‐35 contractors and centralises payslips, P11Ds and P60s. Companies using a third‐party payroll provider can connect through Payroll Hub, a plug‐and‐play integration layer with no‐code setup wizards, a centralised dashboard and built‐in benefit administration.

The Payroll Suite is part of HiBob's broader all‐in‐one platform. It eliminates duplicate data entry and increases accuracy and efficiency, offers AI‐powered tools that elevate both the employee and payroll admin experience, embeds compliance at the core with localised payroll solutions and features a user‐friendly interface designed to shorten the learning curve. HR leaders can pay employees with confidence and empower them to self‐serve; finance leaders gain speed to value and reduce total cost of ownership; and payroll administrators can configure pay setups with ease and automatically calculate gross‐to‐net earnings.

Customer‐powered success

The surge of 5‐star reviews on G2 reflects how well HiBob addresses the pain points faced by small businesses when searching for payroll software. The company's US payroll & benefits administration (BenAdmin) solution delivers a simplified, compliant and people‐first payroll experience, unifying payroll and benefits within the HiBob platform and eliminating data silos. Key differentiators include:



All‐in‐One Simplicity

HiBob removes the need for middleware or manual synchronisation-everything is connected in a single system. AI Driven, People First Platform by Design

Experience a next-generation payroll solution, designed on a people proud platform and transform the traditional employee journey with HiBob's innovative AI driven people-first approach

Compliance & Risk Mitigation

Reduce compliance risk by staying on top of changing federal and state tax laws with automatic updates while adhering to data privacy and security regulations

Efficiency & Accuracy

Streamline payroll with a flexible, easy-to-use submission process that saves time and reduces errors through intuitive configurations and automated calculations

Feedback on G2 and other review sites highlights how HiBob's modern, intuitive design delivers a people‐first experience that sets it apart from legacy systems. Customers appreciate the unified HR and payroll platform, easy self‐service, configurable workflows and the ability to support a distributed workforce.

Recognition from Forbes and the cloud community

HiBob's momentum has not gone unnoticed. On September 3rd, 2025 the company was named to the Forbes 2025 Cloud 100 , a ranking of the top private cloud companies, for the fourth year in a row. CEO and co‐founder Ronni Zehavi attributes the accolade to HiBob's people‐first philosophy:“Being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth year in a row is a huge honour and a powerful reminder that when you put people first, everything else follows,” he said. Forbes noted that the list recognises companies“among the most impressive we've ever seen,” highlighting how AI is transforming enterprise software.

FAQs: Choosing Payroll Software for Small Business

What makes HiBob's payroll software different from other solutions?

HiBob's payroll suite is designed for people, not just payments. It combines HR, payroll and benefits in one platform so data flows seamlessly without manual re‐entry. Real‐time calculations, flexible pay cycles and an intuitive interface help small businesses run payroll quickly and accurately. Built‐in compliance engines and audit‐ready reports reduce risk, while AI‐powered tools allow employees to self‐serve and payroll admins to automate routine tasks.

Is HiBob suitable for small businesses with 30–300 employees?

Yes. HiBob's native US Payroll is tailored for companies with 30–300 employees. Smaller organisations benefit from an end‐to‐end HCM system that grows with them and can later expand through Payroll Hub as they add additional providers.

How does HiBob handle contractors and multi‐state compliance?

The US payroll module supports 1099 contractors and multiple pay types. It automatically handles federal and state tax filing and includes built‐in tax compliance powered by Gusto, helping businesses stay compliant across jurisdictions.

Can HiBob integrate with my existing payroll provider?

If you already use another payroll provider, HiBob's Payroll Hub offers a plug‐and‐play integration layer with no‐code setup wizards and a centralised dashboard. It synchronises data between Bob and third‐party payroll providers via API‐driven integrations, reducing manual effort and keeping HR and payroll data aligned.

How does HiBob ensure the security and privacy of payroll data?

HiBob maintains compliance with SOC and ISO certifications, uses a privacy‐first AI architecture and provides audit‐ready reports. Data lives in one secure platform rather than being transferred between systems, which reduces exposure and ensures a single source of truth.

Why do so many customers give HiBob 5‐star reviews?

Users praise HiBob's modern interface, intuitive workflows and people‐first experience. The platform eliminates manual work, supports employees' self‐service and enables managers to get real‐time insights. With over 1,900 reviews and a 4.5‐star rating on G2, HiBob's customer‐powered approach speaks for itself.

For more information or to request a demo, visit .

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob-its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at .

