Socalbio Investor & Partnership Conference To Feature Keynotes From Setpoint CEO Murthy Simhambhatla, Phd, And Medtech Industry Deal-Maker Ray Cohen

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) today announced that two of Southern California's most accomplished life sciences executives -- Murthy Simhambhatla, PhD, President & CEO of SetPoint Medical, and Raymond W. Cohen, former CEO of Axonics and a widely recognized industry deal-maker -- will deliver the keynote addresses at the 27th Annual SoCalBio Investor & Partnership Conference, October 1–2 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach.

Dr. Simhambhatla will provide the dinner keynote on October 1, sharing the nearly 20-year journey that led to FDA approval of SetPoint's first-in-class neuroimmune modulation therapy for rheumatoid arthritis. This groundbreaking device targets the vagus nerve to reset the immune system and control inflammation as an alternative to immunosuppressive drugs. Such technology signals a new frontier in treating rheumatoid arthritis and potentially other autoimmune diseases such as Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Simhambhatla's keynote will highlight the innovation and persistence needed to translate a new scientific discovery into an approved medical therapy.“Our guiding vision has been to offer millions of patients an alternative to lifelong immunosuppression,” he said.“We are just scratching the surface of what's possible with this new approach of treating autoimmune disease with electricity instead of chemical entities.”

SoCalBio President and CEO Walid Sabbagh, Jr., PhD, added,“SetPoint's achievement represents more than just a new therapy for rheumatoid arthritis; it opens the door to rethinking how we approach autoimmune disease as a whole. The ability to control inflammation through the nervous system is nothing short of revolutionary.”

The conference's second keynote will be delivered by Raymond W. Cohen, a veteran executive whose career spans more than four decades of company-building and public offerings across the MedTech landscape. As the longtime CEO of Axonics, Cohen guided the company from its early growth phase through a successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by Boston Scientific. In 2021, he was honored with the SoCalBio Lifetime Entrepreneurial Achievement Award for his contributions to medical technology.

Reflecting on his keynote, Cohen said,“Success in MedTech requires bold thinking, disciplined execution, and building teams that can deliver real results. I look forward to sharing lessons I've learned over the course of my career.”

The importance of international collaboration will also be highlighted by Michael Wilmott, Senior Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles. Wilmott and his team focus on building innovation partnerships and supporting U.S. companies expanding into the Canadian market. He will deliver his remarks immediately before Dr. Simhambhatla's keynote.

Together, the keynote sessions will anchor a two-day program that also includes startup presentations, investor panels, and discussions on topics ranging from workforce development and technology transfer to AI-driven innovation.

The SoCalBio Investor & Partnership Conference is Southern California's premier annual event for connecting bioscience entrepreneurs with venture capital, angel investors, and strategic partners.

About SoCalBio

The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation, and overall economic growth across the Greater Los Angeles region. SoCalBio programs help local firms access capital, potential partners, and business support services. The annual SoCalBio Investor & Partnership Conference has become the region's premier showcase for emerging life-science companies and technologies. SoCalBio also advances technology transfer and workforce training while informing policymakers and the public about the economic and social benefits of the bioscience industry. More information is available at .

