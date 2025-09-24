Development Programme In Rajasthan To Boost State And National Energy Security: PM Modi
During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, spanning sectors such as energy, health, infrastructure, and water conservation.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Banswara, Rajasthan, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and will unveil 12 major schemes across sectors including energy, water, health, roads, agriculture, technology, and employment, benefiting 21 districts of the state.
In a post in Hindi on X ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said:“The development programme to be held in Rajasthan tomorrow will strengthen the energy security of not only the state but also the country. Around 1.45 p.m. in Banswara, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 1.22 lakh crore. These include atomic power projects, as well as schemes related to health, infrastructure, and water conservation. In addition to handing over appointment letters to over 15,000 youth, there will also be an opportunity to interact with the beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme.”
A key highlight of the visit will be the announcement of the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Plant, estimated at Rs 42,000 crore.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 15 drinking water projects across 15 districts, with a total estimated cost of Rs 5,884 crore, and distribute appointment letters to 15,000 youth.
From Banswara, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore, including Rs 1.8 lakh crore for Rajasthan, while the remaining projects will benefit Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states.
The day will begin with the Prime Minister's arrival at Udaipur Airport at 12.35 p.m., followed by departure at 12.40 p.m.
He is expected to reach Mahi Helipad, Banswara, by 1.30 p.m. and arrive at the programme venue by 1.40 p.m.
From 1.45 p.m. to 3.35 p.m., he will preside over the inauguration and foundation laying of various development projects.
The Prime Minister will return to Mahi Helipad at 3.40 p.m., depart at 3.45 p.m., and arrive back at Udaipur Airport by 4.35 p.m.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany him during the visit.
