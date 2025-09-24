UAE: How Parents' Behaviour, Cultural Changes Reduce Anxiety, Depression In Children

Experts are reporting an increase in mental health challenges among children, noting a 25 per cent increase over the years in anxiety, depression and stress. This rise is attributed to multiple factors, including social media , global volatility and family cultural pressures.

During a session at the second edition of the Arab Child Summit at Expo on Wednesday, Dr Kennette Thigpen, Chief Clinical Officer at Workplace Options, highlighted the impact of digital overload and identity struggles.“There's a lot involving self-esteem or identity issues kids are trying to navigate, cultural traditions, and also digital influence as cyberbullying is happening.”

She noted that family wellbeing plays a crucial role in children's mental health .“When families feel stressed, children feel it. Their little nervous systems pick it up... They sense it in their parents' tone of voice, their breathing patterns, what they say, and their body language,” Dr Thigpen noted.

When children are not taught to express emotions, these feelings often manifest in physical or behavioural symptoms.“The first thing that shows up are physical symptoms... fatigue, headaches, or stomachache, and not being able to sleep,” she said

Behavioural changes may also appear, leaving parents wondering why their child is suddenly irritable, withdrawn, or prone to tantrums.

Some children strive for perfection to protect their parents from worry.“Ultimately, it's about how we teach our children how to feel so that they can heal too,” Dr Thigpen emphasised.

Role of culture and parental example

Cultural norms around silence can make it difficult for children to seek help. Marianne Khlat, Clinical Psychologist - Pediatric Care Case Manager at Workplace Options, explained that creating a safe space for emotional expression is key.“This all starts with the parents. The child learns to imitate. If he sees that his parents deal with problems by applying silence and secrecy, believing they are strong, he will likely do the same. Therefore, parents must realise that the child learns by imitating.”

By modeling healthy communication, parents teach their children to share anxieties and fears.“As parents, you will learn the tools and strategies for providing that safe space for your child, even when you're not physically near them. They will know that no matter what, they'll always have a safety net,” she added.

Early intervention is crucial

Experts stressed that early intervention could prevent long-term mental health issues. More than half of mental illness cases in children occur before the age of fourteen. We must provide all the care they need before that specific timeframe. Therefore, it is about the preventative aspect. They emphasised the family's critical role in any intervention plan, particularly for early support.

Arab Child Summit is a powerful regional platform dedicated to Arab identity, family, and educational empowerment.

The 2025 summit features over 40 sessions, with more than 900 attendees and leading Arab voices in childhood, education, technology, media, and cultural identity.