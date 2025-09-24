QC Takes Part In ICCD And Digital Economy Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the 39th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and the Invest in the Digital Economy Forum, held in Amman, Jordan.

The events came as part of the Islamic Chamber's ongoing efforts to strengthen economic integration and advance the Islamic business sector globally.

The Chamber's delegation included Board Members Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammad, Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Jalil Al Abdul Ghani, and Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Emadi.

The meeting discussed mechanisms to foster economic cooperation among Islamic countries, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and support joint development projects.

During the meeting, heads and representatives of chambers and unions from 16 Islamic countries, together with leading economic experts and decision-makers, reviewed the progress of the Islamic Chamber's projects and initiatives, which aim to empower private sector organisations and support Muslim businesses in non-Islamic countries.

It also reviewed the action plan prepared by the General Secretariat, based on a study submitted by the Qatar Chamber at the previous meeting. The study included three comparative analytical reports assessing the organisation's performance against similar institutional models, alongside a set of proposals outlining the organisation's future role and potential directions in the coming phase.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Mohammed bin Jawhar Al-Mohammad condemned the brutal attack on the State of Qatar by the Zionist entity, emphasising that it occurred at a time when Qatar was actively seeking to promote peace and explore all avenues for a peaceful resolution in Gaza.