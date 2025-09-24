Health PEI Becomes First Province To Integrate Home Care With Hospital Systems Using Alayacare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health PEI, Prince Edward Island's single health authority, has successfully transformed its home care delivery system through a comprehensive digital modernization initiative powered by AlayaCare's integrated platform. The implementation has delivered remarkable results, including an 18% increase in scheduling productivity, 216% growth in assessments, and a 50% reduction in administrative paperwork for nursing staff.

This strategic transformation was driven by Health PEI's commitment under the Pan-Canadian Health Accord to modernize home care services across the province. Previously, the organization faced significant operational challenges with outdated assessment tools, manual scheduling processes, and limited system integration that disrupted care coordination and diverted clinical staff from direct patient care.

By implementing AlayaCare in 2022, the organization replaced its legacy Seniors Assessment Screening Tool (SAST) with interRAI HC, adopted digital scheduling, and enabled mobile access for real-time charting. The solution also integrated directly with provincial systems, including Oracle Health (Cerner) and the Provincial Client Registry, enabling seamless client transitions and province-wide care coordination.

“At first, we were just looking for software to help with interRAI-HC assessments. But with AlayaCare, we got so much more. It's been a big leap forward in modernizing home care in our province. We've integrated with the provincial clinical information system and client registry, streamlined our operations, and scaled up client assessments. That's helped us smooth client transition from hospital to home and strengthen care planning. Most importantly, it's given us clear visibility into our metrics so we can scale more intentionally and efficiently into new programs,” said Mary Jane Callaghan , Former Project Lead, Home Care Service Delivery Transition Project. Health PEI.

Better care delivery : Annual assessments grew by 216% by replacing SAST with AlayaCare's interRAI HC assessment tool and 100% of clients now have multidisciplinary care plans. Every individual receives integrated, person-centered care with a focus on care coordination across health and social services.

Greater system capacity: 15% increase in caseloads ensures more clients can access the support they need without long delays.

Enhanced workforce efficiency and staff experience : Scheduling productivity rose 18% and paperwork was cut in half, giving care teams more time with clients and improving work-life balance. Improved data visibility : Health PEI became the first province to achieve province-wide hospital integration for its home care system, enabling real-time updates, proactive system planning and real-time submissions to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).

“With AlayaCare, everything I need is on my laptop or phone. I can document during the visit and submit forms on the spot. Having that flexibility is a game changer,” said Deina Perry, Home Care Physiotherapist at Health PEI .

The transformation also reduced scheduling delays and optimized staffing through direct integration with Oracle Health (Cerner). Admission, discharge, and transfer updates now automatically adjust home care schedules, ensuring continuity of care and reducing unnecessary travel.

“The real-time schedule is incredibly helpful. Our whole team can quickly see if a client is in hospital or at a facility respite, thanks to the integration with Cerner. It saves us from making endless phone calls just to track clients down,” said Joanne McLaughlin, RN interRAI Assessor at Health PEI .

By adopting AlayaCare, Health PEI has set a benchmark for provincial-scale modernization of home care in Canada. The initiative has strengthened care coordination, supported evidence-based planning, and expanded access for older adults across Prince Edward Island.

“Health PEI's vision went far beyond simply replacing an assessment tool. Together, we've built an integrated, province-wide home care platform that connects directly with hospital systems, streamlines operations, and scales assessments at a level never before possible. This transformation is strengthening care transitions, improving planning, and giving leaders the data visibility they need to expand programs with confidence and efficiency. It's a powerful example of how digital innovation can reshape home and community care.” - Adrian Schauer, CEO, AlayaCare

About Health PEI

Health PEI is the single health authority for Prince Edward Island, responsible for delivering publicly funded healthcare services across the province. Its mandate includes hospitals, primary care, long-term care, home and community care, mental health and addictions, and public health. By integrating services across the continuum of care, Health PEI is committed to providing safe, equitable, and high-quality healthcare that meets the needs of Islanders today and into the future.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare

