By Light Enterprise Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2
Image caption: By Light Professional IT Services.
Few organizations have reached this milestone, underscoring By Light's reputation as a trusted partner in safeguarding sensitive information and delivering secure, resilient IT solutions.
CMMC Level 2 is a rigorous, independently assessed certification that validates adherence to advanced cybersecurity practices and controls required to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). This achievement demonstrates By Light's readiness to meet evolving Department of Defense (DoD) standards while also strengthening protection for private sector and international clients.
“Achieving CMMC-Level 2 for the enterprise is a testament to By Light's relentless pursuit of cybersecurity excellence,” said Bob Donahue, CEO of By Light.“This certification signals to our federal, private sector, and international partners that our company is prepared not only to meet compliance requirements, but to anticipate and defend against the next generation of cyber threats. It positions By Light for continued growth as mission demands become increasingly complex.”
About By Light
By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems engineering company that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success.
Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government. For more information, visit .
