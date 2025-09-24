Personnel Matters: Changes Within Management Board Of HOWOGE
|
EQS-News: HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Personnel matters: changes within management board of HOWOGE
Berlin, 24th September 2025. At its meeting on 23rd September 2025, the supervisory board of HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH, with Dr Jürgen Allerkamp as its chairman, appointed Jörg Kotzenbauer onto the management board of HOWOGE. In future, Jörg Kotzenbauer will have responsibility for the commercial areas of this municipal corporation's activities. The supervisory board also acceded to the request of Ulrich Schiller to leave the management board of HOWOGE by 31st March 2026 in order to pursue new goals. Ulrich Schiller will move to the Techem Group in Eschborn as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Jörg Kotzenbauer will take up his position on 1st November 2025. His responsibilities will include the areas Treasury & Investor Relations, Controlling and Data Modelling, Finance & Accounting, Legal, Human Resources as well as the three departments Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC), Internal Audit and Sustainability.
The 46-year-old business management and law graduate has several years of experience in the real estate and finance industries and has wide-ranging expertise in commercial and strategic corporate management. After holding positions at Union Investment, Jörg Kotzenbauer took on the position of CEO at the real estate specialist Zentral Boden Immobilien Group and was responsible there for around 63,000 residential and commercial units and approximately 1,000 employees.
Jörg Kotzenbauer will run HOWOGE together with Ulrich Schiller until the latter departs on 31st March 2026.
Ulrich Schiller has been a managing director of HOWOGE since April 2019 and is responsible for the operational areas Asset and Portfolio Management, School Construction, New Construction, Technical Management, Operational Portfolio Management and IT. He has had a defining impact on the strategic realignment and successful growth of HOWOGE during this time. Under his leadership, the portfolio of the company has increased by around 20,000 apartments due to new builds and acquisitions. In addition, he has been responsible for the development of HOWOGE's in-house service strategy.
With four schools that have already been put into operation and with five more that are currently under construction, the school building programme under Ulrich Schiller has, over the past few years, provided clear proof of the capabilities of HOWOGE as a provider of building services for the State of Berlin.
The supervisory board and the company's shareholder would like to thank Ulrich Schiller for his valuable work, exceptional commitment and outstanding success. As the chairman of the supervisory board Dr Jürgen Allerkamp explains,“During his time at this company, Ulrich Schiller's vision and energy have made HOWOGE into a strong partner of the State of Berlin and one of the largest and most respected municipal housing corporations in Germany.” Dr Jürgen Allerkamp went on to offer his best wishes to Jörg Kotzenbauer for a successful start in his new position.
In the coming weeks a smooth transition will be ensured until a suitable successor to Ulrich Schiller has been found. After all, it is intended that HOWOGE should continue the course of growth that has been agreed with the supervisory board and the company's shareholder.
About HOWOGE
HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH is one of the publicly owned housing companies belonging to the State of Berlin. With a housing portfolio of approximately 82,150 apartments (as of 30th June 2025), the company is one of the largest landlords in Germany. In the medium to long term, HOWOGE intends to expand its housing portfolio, particularly through new builds, to around 100,000 residential units. As part of the Berlin school building campaign, HOWOGE is also taking on for the State of Berlin the refurbishment of existing schools and the building of new ones.
“Designing a liveable Berlin of tomorrow – more than just a place to live”
