EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Circus SE Becomes European Partner in Meta's Expansion of AI Models to Defense and Security

24.09.2025 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE



Circus SE Becomes European Partner in Meta's Expansion of AI Models to Defense and Security



Circus extends collaborative partnership with Meta to the defense sector as the company officially expands access to Llama AI models for national security and defense purposes beyond the Five Eyes nations.

Integration of Meta's Llama AI models into the CA-M defense AI robot provides Circus with a strategic technological advantage through secure and locally controlled AI.

Munich, September 24, 2025 – Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) , a global technology leader in AI robotics for autonomous nutrition systems and troop supply, today announces the extension of its collaborative partnership with Meta to its Llama for defense AI program. Meta (NASDAQ: META ) first made its Llama AI models available to the United States' closest intelligence allies – the Five Eyes nations of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom – for national security use cases last year. Now, the company is expanding access to a broader group of democratic partners in Europe and Asia. These include partners in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, along with key institutions such as NATO and the European Union. As a leading dual-use company and European partner in this program, Circus will gain access to the latest Llama models to advance mission-specific AI capabilities. Access to Llama for defense and national security use cases provides a strong competitive edge for Circus in developing next-generation defense solutions that enhance decision-making, operational efficiency, and field deployment. Such access enables Circus to integrate Meta's AI technology within its embodied AI systems CA-M, creating fully autonomous systems powered by advanced AI.



“Llama's open-source foundation allows us to securely deploy AI in sensitive environments locally without relying on third-party infrastructures. This gives Circus a strong strategic advantage in building intelligent autonomous systems and an AI-driven supply chain for meal supply, logistics, and demand prediction – further enhancing our autonomous defense systems to be truly intelligent,” comments Niklas von Weihe, Director AI at Circus. Circus SE is committed to responsible AI development and ethical use of artificial intelligence. The partnership also underscores the company's growing role in the defense sector and its commitment to applying embodied AI and robotics to strengthen resilience.



For more information, please see Meta's full press release: -p



About Circus SE Circus SE (XETRA: CA1 ) is a global AI and robotics company developing autonomous systems for food supply in both civilian and defense sectors. Its flagship robot, the patented CA-1, is the world's first fully autonomous food production robot, now in serial production. Powered by proprietary embodied AI, Circus delivers industrial-scale, high-reliability meal output with minimal human input. Headquartered in Munich, the company is building the global infrastructure for autonomous food supply – on a mission to fuel humanity.



Contact Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 München

...

24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2203158

End of News EQS News Service