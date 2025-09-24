Kabul Municipality Launches Website For Public Access To Urban Plans

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Kabul Municipality says urban plans, zoning and maps of the capital's roads have been completed and are now available to the public on a website.

Nematullah Barakzai, a representative of the Kabul Municipality, said today (Wednesday) at a program titled“Awareness about Urban Plans” for journalists:“Urban plans, city road plans, and at the same time the zoning plans-which specify how many floors people are allowed to build in different areas-have all been completed, approved and made available to everyone.”

According to him, Kabul city has been divided into five zones and people can access urban program information on their mobile phones and computers through the website ().

He added that anyone who wants information about a house or neighborhood in Kabul city can visit the mentioned address, enter the desired location and receive general information about new roads, roads under development, green areas and more.

Mohammad Yasin Amin, Head of Public Awareness at the Directorate of Publications and Public Awareness of Kabul Municipality, said at the event that based on the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, all government departments are required to provide information to the public.

The Kabul Municipality has therefore taken this initiative so that people can obtain necessary information online.

He said that with the implementation of this program, urban order will be established and public convenience will increase.

Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, a representative of Kabul's District 3, welcomed the program and said that given Kabul's current population, the municipality's staff should also be increased, since the existing sanitation workers are unable to cover the entire city.

sa/ma