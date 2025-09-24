Locusview Celebrates 1 Million Work Orders And 200 Million Feet Of Linear Assets Processed

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Locusview, a digital construction management company and a proud Esri Gold Partner, celebrates these milestones at the 2025 Esri IMGIS Conference.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locusview has reached two significant milestones since the launch of its Digital Construction Management (DCM) platform in 2016 - having managed over 1 million construction work orders and processed over 200 million feet of linear assets- including 185 million feet incorporated into Esri GIS Systems of Record. These accomplishments underscore the critical role of Locusview's DCM platform in the collection and management of authoritative geospatial data in an enterprise GIS to support the energy infrastructure sector's digital transformation."We're thrilled to have reached these milestones, which is a testament to the value our platform brings to our customers," said Shahar Levi, Locusview CEO. "Our goal has always been to help utilities and energy infrastructure organizations scale their capital projects efficiently, and we're proud to see our platform making a real impact in the industry. Our strong partnership with Esri has been a big facilitator in our growth and success."The partnership between Locusview and Esri, and the combination of LocusviewBuild and Esri's industry-leading ArcGIS Platform, is becoming a requirement for utilities to take on more capital expansion projects more efficiently and at a larger scale. Most recently, utilities including Dominion Energy South Carolina, Boone Electric Cooperative, and two large investor-owned utilities on the US East Coast have adopted Locusview DCM to be used in conjunction with Esri tools.According to Jeff Rashid, Director - Global Business Development, Infrastructure, Esri,“Locusview has quickly become one of the most impactful Gold partners supporting our joint customers in electric and gas utilities. Their DCM platform extends Esri's core offering and helps close the gap between design, construction, and GIS. We find our mutual customers appreciate how easy it is to collect and integrate authoritative data into the ArcGIS System and the Utility network, whether for electric, telecom, gas, transmission or distribution.”Locusview's Digital Construction Management platform is designed to assist energy infrastructure operators in scaling capital projects efficiently. By bridging the gap between design and systems of record, Locusview's solution provides visibility, automates close-out processes, and enables real-time, high-precision data capture in the field. As more utilities seek to enhance their digital transformation initiatives, Locusview is poised to continue its growth trajectory.The milestone of 1 million approved work orders is a testament to Locusview's leadership and the effectiveness of its platform. As the company continues to drive digital transformation in the utilities sector, its partnership with Esri and adoption by major utilities position it as a standard for utilities digitizing and improving the efficiency of their construction operations.About Locusview:Locusview is a leading provider of Digital Construction Management (DCM) solutions for utilities. The Locusview platform transforms outdated manual processes into seamless digital workflows. By digitizing construction and asset management processes, Locusview empowers utilities to enhance efficiency, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate grid modernization - empowering energy companies to scale and optimize their capital investments.

