Job&Talent Outperforms The Market, Boosts Profitability, And Evolves Into An AI-Powered Workforce Platform



Market outperformance: Maintained €1.8bn in revenues in 2024, outperforming the sector by 8pp against a –9.5% decline

Profitability gains: Underlying EBITDA up +23% to contribution margin at 27.3% reflecting the leverage of Job&Talent's AI-powered platform

U.S. strength: Revenues grew +5.7% vs. –9.4% market decline, a outperformance in a priority geography AI-powered platform: Evolved into a true AI-powered workforce management platform, delivering up to 30% client productivity gains and a 3.3x cost-to-serve advantage vs. incumbents

MADRID and ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, Job&Talent delivered strong results in a contracting global staffing market. While the sector declined by –9.5% amid weaker demand in e-commerce, logistics, and light industry, Job&Talent maintained revenues at €1.8 billion - proof that the platform outperformed peers in a challenging macroeconomic environment. In the U.S., revenues grew +5.7%, 15.1 percentage points ahead of the market - underscoring the strength of the platform in a priority geography.

Platform-driven productivity boost

Profitability advanced sharply: underlying EBITDA rose +23% to contribution margin reached 27.3% and revenue per FTE increased +21% to €804k. These gains reflect the growing leverage of Job&Talent's AI-powered platform, where automation and structural cost-to-serve advantages are driving scalable profitability.

Evolving into a true end-to-end AI workforce platform

2024 marked a turning point in Job&Talent's evolution into a true end-to-end workforce management platform, purpose-built to maximize client productivity. The company invested in a new generation of AI-powered products embedded directly into the platform - including Clara, its AI recruiter. Since launching in late 2024, Clara has conducted hundreds of thousands of interviews, enabled tens of thousands of hires, and cut time-to-hire by more than half in frontline industries - proving how AI can solve the sector's toughest challenges at scale. Because these innovations are platform-embedded, they deliver measurable impact rather than isolated fixes. Clients see productivity gains of up to 30%, while Job&Talent achieves structural cost-to-serve advantages: managing 63 workers per FTE versus 19 at incumbents (a 3.3x advantage), underlining the differentiated strength of its model.

Juan Urdiales, CEO of Job&Talent, said,“2024 was a turning point for Job&Talent. We strengthened profitability, outperformed the market in a difficult macroeconomic environment, and - most importantly - transformed into a true platform business with AI at its core. By embedding AI deeply into our delivery model, we are transforming the frontline workforce - delivering measurable client impact and unlocking structural cost advantages that position us to scale both revenues and profitability.”

Looking ahead

Job&Talent continues to extend its technology leadership. New AI agents such as Sara, Teo, and Maria are already delivering critical productivity gains in an economy where volatility is the new normal. Together, they reinforce Job&Talent's unique position to lead the transformation of frontline work and create the foundations for sustained growth and stronger margins.

MEDIA CONTACT

Robin Nierynck

Director Global Communications

...

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading, AI-powered workforce platform for essential industries. We help companies boost productivity and efficiency at scale, while providing workers with the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. Our mission is simple: to empower the people who make the world go round. Built on deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and smart AI agents, our end-to-end platform covers the entire workforce lifecycle - from recruitment and planning to time and attendance, performance, cost management, and communication. It delivers measurable improvements in the areas that matter most: fulfilment, attendance, retention, and workforce quality. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers across more than 3,250 companies in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, the company operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America.