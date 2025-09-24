Rahul Hits Out At Nitish Kumar For 'Neglecting' Backward Classes And Scs Criticises NDA

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is in Patna to attend the CWC meeting, criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for neglecting the rights of the extremely backward classes (EBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Rahul Gandhi also said he will expose the current NDA government and the Election Commission by "making another major revelation" to protect voters' rights.

Addressing the Extremely Backward Dialogue Conference in Patna, he promised comprehensive participation and constitutional protections for all sections.

He emphasised that the plan was created after extensive consultation with the affected communities. A 10-point proposal was brought into the public domain in the presence of the INDIA bloc leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, Mukesh Sahani, Dipankar Bhattacharya and others.

“These 10 visions were prepared after consulting the people of these communities. Every section will get proper participation, and their rights will no longer be ignored,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha LoP alleged that for 20 years, these communities were used for votes and then abandoned.

“In 20 years, they were never given their rights. Our government will ensure that all communities receive the rights guaranteed under the Constitution,” he said.

He said that during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, conducted across multiple districts of Bihar, the youth of the state were told that their Constitutional rights were under threat.

“We have appealed to the youth who actively participated in the march and prevented attempts by the BJP to manipulate voter lists,” he said.

The former Congress president also emphasised the need for social justice and equitable representation for backward communities in Bihar.

He called for a nationwide caste-based census to accurately identify the population of backward classes and remove the current 50 per cent reservation cap.

“We want to reveal the true number of backward classes and ensure their fair representation,” he said.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's restrictions on caste-based protests, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress' vision aims to empower these communities with genuine participation in governance.

This includes 50 per cent reservation in the government contracts worth Rs 25 crore, which he said will directly benefit backward communities.

He emphasised that this vision is historic and was developed after consulting members of these communities to ensure their priorities are reflected.

“These are not ideas we created on our own; they came from extensive discussions with the people of this community,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also promised that under a Grand Alliance government, every section of society would receive fair participation and Constitutional rights.