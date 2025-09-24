Integral Ad Science To Go Private In $1.9B Buyout Deal With Novacap
Integral Ad Science Inc. (IAS) announced on Wednesday that it is set to go private following a buyout deal with private equity firm Novacap. The all-cash acquisition values IAS at approximately $1.9 billion, marking a move to fuel its ongoing investment in AI-driven solutions.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novacap will acquire all outstanding IAS shares at $10.30 apiece, offering a 22% premium over the company's closing price on Sept. 23, 2025.
Following the announcement, Integral Ad Science's stock traded over 20% higher in Wednesday's premarket.
