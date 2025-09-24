Circus Deploys Meta's Llama AI In Defense Robots

Circus SE, a European autonomous robotics firm, has announced the expansion of its alliance with Meta Platforms Inc. (META), taking its partnership into the defense technology arena.

The collaboration will integrate Meta's advanced Llama AI models into Circus's defense applications, particularly within its CA-M robotic systems, which are designed for military logistics.

Meta Platforms' stock inched 0.3% higher in Wednesday's premarket.

