Japan's FIDIA Boosts ROAS 124% With Spider AF Ad Fraud & Click Fraud Protection

FIDIA, a Japanese multisector company in lifestyle, HR, and digital services, cut wasted ad spend and scaled campaigns with Spider AF.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FIDIA Inc., a fast-growing Japanese company with businesses spanning lifestyle, HR, advertising, and investment, has increased its Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) by up to 124% after adopting Spider AF, a leading ad fraud and click fraud prevention solution.The company runs a wide range of performance-based campaigns, from e-commerce to lead generation, where every click directly impacts revenue. While platforms such as Google and Yahoo! filter some invalid traffic, FIDIA suspected that the true scale of fraudulent clicks was far greater, driving up advertising costs and undermining campaign profitability.To validate this, FIDIA began with a free Spider AF diagnostic audit. The results showed higher-than-expected fraud rates, especially in sensitive verticals such as financial services and online clinics. These fraudulent clicks inflated costs and reduced campaign efficiency.By deploying Spider AF's fraud detection and bot analysis technology, FIDIA was able to automatically block invalid clicks, cut wasted ad spend, and ultimately achieve up to a 124% increase in ROAS. With greater confidence in ad integrity, the company is now scaling its digital advertising investments more aggressively.Spider AF Ad Fraud Protection protects advertisers, agencies, and ad networks from click fraud and invalid traffic. Studies show that ad fraud can account for as much as 51% of digital advertising costs, making automated prevention essential. Spider AF is Japan's top-ranked ad fraud protection solution by number of companies and accounts deployed, and is trusted by advertisers worldwide with services available globally, offering a free fraud impact audit for new users.FIDIA Inc. was founded in 2005 under the mission of“Creating Excitement” and is headquartered in Osaka, with additional offices in Tokyo. More information:Spider Labs Inc., established in 2011, develops Spider AF, a suite of ad fraud prevention and marketing security solutions. The company is headquartered in Tokyo. More information:**Based on FY2025 market research by Japan Marketing Research Organization.

