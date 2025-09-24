Heimdal Joins The Tidal Cyber Registry With Its Extended Detection & Response (XDR) Solution

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heimdal, a leading European provider of unified, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions , announces that its Extended Detection & Response (XDR) product has been officially listed on the Tidal Cyber Registry.This listing marks a significant milestone in Heimdal's commitment to transparency, precision, and proactive threat defense.By integrating with the Tidal Cyber platform, Heimdal enables its customers to clearly map Heimdal XDR's coverage to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, gaining in-depth visibility into how the product aligns with real adversary behavior.With this integration, organizations can more accurately assess risk, highlight coverage strengths and gaps, and amplify the value of their overall cybersecurity investments.Key benefits for customers:Precise mapping of Heimdal's ATT&CK technique and sub-technique coverage, enabling stakeholders to see exactly how Heimdal defends against current threat vectors.Insight into how Heimdal complements other security tools in their environment, avoiding overlapping and optimizing layered defenses.Enhanced ability to export comparisons and reports - supporting security operations, audit readiness, and strategic planning.“The Tidal Cyber Registry offers a practical, threat-informed view of how security tools perform in real-world scenarios,” said Jesper Frederiksen, CEO at Heimdal.“We're proud to show not just that Heimdal XDR is effective, but exactly how it fits into a broader security strategy - what it detects, what it stops, and how it strengthens overall defenses.”Heimdal's listing is accessible via the Tidal Cyber Community Edition . Users may create an account, search for Heimdal, and review comprehensive ATT&CK coverage, perform vendor comparisons, and generate exportable insights.About Heimdal:Established in Copenhagen in 2014, Heimdalempowers CISOs, security teams, and IT administrators to improve their security operations, reduce alert fatigue, and implement proactive measures through a unified command and control platform.Heimdal's award-winning cybersecurity solutions span the entire IT estate, addressing challenges from endpoint to network levels, including vulnerability management, privileged access, Zero Trust implementation, and ransomware prevention.At the core of this unified approach is the Heimdal XDR platform, which delivers end-to-end, consolidated security with full visibility across the environment - enabling faster, more accurate threat detection and dramatically reduced response times.For more information, visit Heimdal - .About Tidal Cyber:Tidal Cyber was founded in 2022 to make Threat-Led Defense practical and sustainable for all enterprises. Their platform empowers defenders with independent tools and services that align security efforts to the threats that actually matter leveraging the MITRE ATT&CK framework without vendor bias.For more information, visit Tidal Cyber - .

