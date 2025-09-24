Tiktok Events API Gateway Launch By Stape

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2025) - Stape, the company that specializes in server-side tracking, finally announces the TikTok Events API Gateway as the new feature in its toolkit. It is aimed at simplifying the procedure of setting up the TikTok Events API, eliminating the necessity of configuring the GTM manually or additional backend development.

In terms of starting to use it, Stape is faithful to its own principles: simplicity and transparency. One should only register an account on the platform and add the TikTok Pixel to the new Gateway on the user dashboard; everything else is done automatically. Interestingly, the number of pixels that can be added is not limited. It means that it is possible to use one TikTok Events API Gateway for multiple TikTok Accounts.

Problems it solves

TikTok Events API Gateway is a unique solution offered only by Stape at the moment. It has been developed in an official partnership with TikTok to make server-side tracking even more effective and easy-to-use for this platform. Apart from a quicker and easier setup, it has two more significant advantages.

It allows businesses to bypass browser restrictions and other tracking limitations. This leads to gathering more detailed and precise event data, which, in turn, means better performance and empirical strategy planning.With its help, companies stay compliant with privacy policies. This means that the number of tracked conversions will increase without crossing the border of legality.

Gateway vs. server GTM

TikTok Events API can be configured in the GTM container located on the server, so what is the advantage of a Gateway over this method? Primarily, the Gateway is easier to set up and maintain. It requires minimal effort from the user to start tracking the chosen TikTok events.

On the contrary, the GTM container method has wider opportunities and customization options. Still, it requires a much deeper understanding of how it works and a server-side tracking approach in general. Not every business needs such a delicate tool, which is why the TikTok Events API Gateway was only a matter of time.

About the company

Stape is a team of tracking and marketing experts who came together in 2021 to promote server-side tagging. The company provides a powerful infrastructure packed with custom scripts, tags, gateways, plugins, and apps to make server-side tracking easier for marketers and website owners alike. As for the number of customers, as of 2025, Stape has more than 200,000 clients worldwide, and this amount only keeps getting bigger.