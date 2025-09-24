ROCKWOOL A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme
|Date
|Number of B shares
| Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
| Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,717,500
|755,734,126
|17 September 2025
|20,000
|237.48
|4,749,600
|18 September 2025
|20,000
|238.77
|4,775,400
|19 September 2025
|20,000
|237.41
|4,748,200
|22 September 2025
|24,000
|233.52
|5,604,480
|23 September 2025
|20,000
|239.29
|4,785,800
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|2,821,500
|780,397,606
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,268,356 B shares corresponding to 1.54 percent of the Company's total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 September 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments
-
SE-2025-57_EN
SE-2025-57_Transactions B shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment