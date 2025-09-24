Influencing, Persuading And Negotiating Skills For International Lawyers Training Course: Build Visibility, Impact And Client Influence Through Strategic Skills Development (Oct 20Th - Oct 21St, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This workshop offers international lawyers key market opportunities by enhancing influencing and negotiation skills, improving conflict management, and providing strategic toolkits. It emphasizes personal behavioral awareness, boosting confidence and competency to achieve successful client and colleague interactions.

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influencing, Persuading and Negotiating Skills for International Lawyers Training Course (Oct 20th - Oct 21st, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Being able to positively impact negotiations both with clients and colleagues will decide your level of success. In today's commercial climate, having a wide range of techniques at your fingertips is essential to guarantee your continued high performance.

This two-day personal development workshop has been specifically designed for international lawyers. It offers a unique opportunity to focus on developing advanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills to enhance your ability to make an impact, improve visibility and influence both clients and colleagues to manage legal risk and achieve business goals.

This course will help you to understand that this is not just a matter of reasons and arguments, but of making sure you are fully aware of your behaviour, your communication style and the impact they have on your colleagues and other interlocutors.

By role modelling such behaviour in the safe environment of the training room, you will become aware of your personal behaviour patterns and what changes you can make to have a more positive influence and reinforce the strong messages you wish to embed.

This practical workshop, run by a highly experienced professional trainer, will give you the skills and knowledge you need to succeed in your role.

Benefits of attending

By attending this intensive workshop-style programme, tailored specifically to address situations faced by international lawyers, you will:



Use experiential learning to enhance and build your skills to effectively influence a situation to deliver your desired outcome

Enhance your competency and confidence in negotiation with clients and colleagues

Improve your ability to manage conflict and disputes to a successful outcome

Provide a toolkit of leading and influencing strategies and techniques that you can use to overcome day-to-day challenges

Identify and recognise different influencing and negotiation styles in yourself and others

Deliver one-to-one coaching to identify your strengths and weaknesses

Show you what it means to be an effective international negotiator and how this can benefit your organisation Help you master the skills necessary for managing negotiation impasses successfully

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for all international in-house and private practice lawyers who would like to improve their performance through enhanced influencing, persuading and negotiation skills. Delegates will identify a particular challenge they have encountered to apply the new skills learned during this course.

The key skills include:



Leadership

Negotiation

Influencing and impact Persuasion

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Definitions and styles of influencing and persuasion with colleagues and clients



Introduction to a model for influencing, personal effectiveness and persuasion.

Basic strategies

What do effective influencers do?

Personal impact and effectiveness when influencing

Looking at what we currently do

Identifying your own preferred influencing style Recognising how others with a different preferred influencing style are effectively influenced

Positive and impactful tools for effective influencers and negotiators



Behaviours that help to reach agreement

Behaviours that lead to breakdown

Asking

Telling

Probing

Listening

Use of silence

The role of non-verbal communication Simulation and feedback

Engagement and determining and building trust for results



Different types of trust

Creating and sustaining trust

Identifying your criteria for trust and other people's Testing your criteria and others for trust

Influence and persuade to lead, manage and negotiate across cultures and organisations



How different cultures like to be influenced and make decisions

Hierarchy

'I' vs 'we'

Perception of status

Dealing with certainty

Attitudes to time

Relationship vs task Intercultural communication styles

Influencing, creating and managing teams that deliver



Teams vs groups

Team dynamics

Team building

Coaching teams

Evaluating teams Remote and virtual teams

Time management and meeting strategies for fast-track lawyers



Extinguishing time bandits

Strategies to maximise influence in meetings

Seating for persuasion and influence Handling difficult conversations

Day 2

Successful advanced negotiations - objectives and strategy negotiations - internal and external



Proven tools and techniques

Objectives - slicing the pie or expanding the pie

The myth of 'win/win'

Creating value - long and short term

Identifying your objectives and strategy Strategy variables - BATNA and ZOPA

Identifying your natural negotiating style and widening your range of styles for success



Practical exercise

Recognising your preference and others

Impact of different styles When to apply different styles

Pre-negotiation tools for effective time-saving preparation



Frames for a gain

The Issue Map - managing complex negotiations Offers

Finding and using negotiating power when you have no authority



Definition of power

Sources of power

Interests Positions

Immediate action



Key learnings

Defining personal objectives

Enhancing strengths and meeting challenges

Where you are going to be - short, medium and long term Action plan

