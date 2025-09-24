Argo Completes Integration With Ontario's PRESTO Fare System And GO Transit Feeds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of PRESTO hardware on Argo X1 electric buses and real-time GO Transit feeds prepares Smart RoutingTM system for scale through Ontario municipalities

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV:ARGH) (OTCQX:ARGHF) (" Argo " or the " Company "), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, today announced that, in preparation for its public launch in Brampton in the coming weeks, it has successfully completed the integration of PRESTO fare-collection hardware on its Argo X1 electric buses under an agreement with Metrolinx. The Company has also completed a software integration that will give riders real-time GO Transit departure information once rolled out in the Argo app.

PRESTO Fare Integration

To facilitate the integration of PRESTO fare-collection hardware with its Smart RoutingTM system, Argo has entered into an agreement with Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario, that has enabled PRESTO fare-collection devices owned by Brampton Transit to be installed and operated on Argo X1 electric buses. This operating agreement enables fare integration for transfers to and from Brampton Transit and GO Transit under Ontario's One Fare Program .

GO Transit Feed Integration

Argo's Smart RoutingTM system picks riders up near their door in fully electric Argo X1 buses, augmenting existing transit networks with on-demand service. The system has already facilitated thousands of connections to Bradford GO Station in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury. To further enhance ease of transfers to existing GO Transit lines, the Company has completed a software integration with real-time GO Transit feeds. In the coming weeks, riders will be able to view live GO Transit departure times in the Argo app, with anticipated Argo arrival times for easier transfers.

"Our integration with Ontario's PRESTO fare system and live GO Transit feeds reinforces our commitment to establishing Ontario as the global standard for modern transit systems," said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo. "Together with provincial and municipal partners, we are making it easier for Ontarians to take public transit and for Ontario municipalities to enhance their transit systems with on-demand service."

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at .

Praveen Arichandran, CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or our future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the timing of the Company's launch in Brampton and the roll-out of GO Transit feeds in the Company's app. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact

Christina Ra

Argo Corporation

...

(800) 575-7051

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at