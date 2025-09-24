Azerbaijan's Lachin Hosts Environmental Working Group Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A working group on environmental issues gathered in Lachin to take stock of the ecological footprint of reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's newly liberated territories, Trend reports.

The agenda centers on enforcing environmental standards in infrastructure projects, creating new protected areas in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, and restoring the function of existing reserves.

The meeting is also reviewing efforts to manage solid waste, establish safe disposal sites, and address challenges tied to the regulation of subsoil use in the region.

Will be updated