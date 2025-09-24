Armored Vehicles MRO Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: Asia-Pacific, Especially India Is A Key Growth Hub Driven By Substantial Defense Budgets And Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles MRO Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Armored Vehicles MRO Market is expected to grow from USD 5.830 billion in 2025 to USD 7.923 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.33%

The Armored Vehicles Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market is poised for growth over the next five years, driven by the increasing deployment of armored vehicles in military and security operations. MRO activities encompass the upkeep, repair, and overhaul of armored vehicles, including component maintenance, armor plate inspection, part replacement, and performance testing. The rising global demand for military equipment, particularly armored vehicles, is a key factor fueling the need for MRO services to ensure operational readiness and longevity.

The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth area for the armored vehicles MRO market, propelled by significant military investments and expanding manufacturing capabilities. Countries such as India are driving this trend through substantial defense budgets. For instance, India's defense expenditure for FY2022-23 was approximately USD 70.6 billion, reflecting a 4.4% increase from the previous year and constituting a significant portion of the nation's GDP. This rising expenditure is fueling the acquisition of armored vehicles, which in turn drives demand for MRO services.

Additionally, India's Ministry of Defence has set a target to achieve a turnover of over USD 25 billion by 2025 in defense and aerospace manufacturing. This ambitious goal is expected to spur the development and production of armored vehicles, further increasing the need for MRO services to support these assets.

The armored vehicles MRO market is set to expand significantly, driven by increased military spending, innovation in vehicle technologies, and growing demand for main battle tanks and APCs. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly India, is a key growth hub due to substantial defense budgets and manufacturing ambitions. As countries continue to modernize their military fleets, the demand for MRO services will remain critical to ensuring the operational readiness and longevity of armored vehicles.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising Military Investments

A primary driver of the armored vehicles MRO market is the global increase in military spending, which aligns with economic growth and rising GDP in various countries. Governments are allocating substantial budgets to enhance defense capabilities, directly boosting the demand for armored vehicles and their associated MRO services. The focus on modernizing military fleets, including the development and procurement of advanced armored vehicles, necessitates robust MRO operations to maintain performance and reliability.

Innovation and Expenditure

Increased investment in research and development within the defense sector is fostering innovation in armored vehicle technologies. Market leaders are introducing advanced, secure solutions to meet the evolving needs of military and security forces. This surge in creativity and expenditure is expanding market dynamics, driving the demand for MRO services to support newly developed vehicles and ensure their operational efficiency.

Market Segment Analysis

The armored vehicles MRO market is segmented by vehicle type, including infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers (APCs), multirole armored carriers, and others. Main battle tanks remain a cornerstone of modern armies due to their cross-country mobility and weapon systems, which provide critical protection and combat capabilities.

The growing emphasis on national security is prompting countries to strengthen their tank fleets, increasing the need for MRO services. Similarly, APCs are seeing heightened demand due to their role in protecting VIPs and the rising number of high-net-worth individuals, further driving MRO requirements for these vehicles.

