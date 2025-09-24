DeepL integration now available in Awtomated TBMS for seamless AI-powered translations.

DeepL + Awtomated: Unlocking High-Quality AI Translation in Seamless Workflows

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Awtomated TBMS , the Berlin-based provider of AI-powered translation business management solutions, today announced a new integration with DeepL, bringing high-quality AI translations directly into its seamless project management workflows.The integration allows language service providers (LSPs), enterprises, and freelance teams to instantly access DeepL's advanced AI translation capabilities inside the Awtomated platform. This ensures faster turnaround times, greater consistency, and improved quality for multilingual projects across industries."Our mission has always been to simplify and automate the complex workflows of translation businesses," said Awtomated TBMS CEO Rishi Anand. "With DeepL integrated into our platform, users can now combine AI-powered translations with human expertise, all within one streamlined system.""Our mission has always been to simplify and automate the complex workflows of translation businesses," said Awtomated TBMS CEO Rishi Anand. "With DeepL integrated into our platform, users can now combine AI-powered translations with human expertise, all within one streamlined system."Learn more about the integration here.Benefits of the Awtomated + DeepL integration include:– Faster Turnaround: Instant AI-assisted translations embedded in project workflows.– Improved Quality: Leverages DeepL's neural networks for more natural, context-aware translations.– Seamless Automation: Combines AI with Awtomated's project, vendor, and client management tools.– Scalability: Supports agencies, enterprises, and freelancers handling high-volume multilingual projects.About Awtomated TBMSAwtomated TBMS is a Berlin-based Translation Business Management System designed for language service providers, enterprises, and freelance translators. The platform combines project management, vendor/client portals, invoicing, translation memory, and AI integrations in one system. With its mission to simplify and automate complex workflows, Awtomated TBMS empowers users worldwide to deliver high-quality multilingual content faster and more efficiently.SOURCE Awtomated TBMS

