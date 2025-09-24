Deepl + Awtomated: Unlocking High-Quality AI Translation In Seamless Workflows
DeepL integration now available in Awtomated TBMS for seamless AI-powered translations.
Easily search and filter entries in the Translation Memory using Awtomated TBMS.
Task Overview in Awtomated TBMS provides users with a clear view of project progress and assignments.
DeepL + Awtomated: Unlocking High-Quality AI Translation in Seamless WorkflowsBERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Awtomated TBMS , the Berlin-based provider of AI-powered translation business management solutions, today announced a new integration with DeepL, bringing high-quality AI translations directly into its seamless project management workflows.
The integration allows language service providers (LSPs), enterprises, and freelance teams to instantly access DeepL's advanced AI translation capabilities inside the Awtomated platform. This ensures faster turnaround times, greater consistency, and improved quality for multilingual projects across industries.
"Our mission has always been to simplify and automate the complex workflows of translation businesses," said Awtomated TBMS CEO Rishi Anand. "With DeepL integrated into our platform, users can now combine AI-powered translations with human expertise, all within one streamlined system."
"Our mission has always been to simplify and automate the complex workflows of translation businesses," said Awtomated TBMS CEO Rishi Anand. "With DeepL integrated into our platform, users can now combine AI-powered translations with human expertise, all within one streamlined system."
Learn more about the integration here.
Benefits of the Awtomated + DeepL integration include:
– Faster Turnaround: Instant AI-assisted translations embedded in project workflows.
– Improved Quality: Leverages DeepL's neural networks for more natural, context-aware translations.
– Seamless Automation: Combines AI with Awtomated's project, vendor, and client management tools.
– Scalability: Supports agencies, enterprises, and freelancers handling high-volume multilingual projects.
About Awtomated TBMS
Awtomated TBMS is a Berlin-based Translation Business Management System designed for language service providers, enterprises, and freelance translators. The platform combines project management, vendor/client portals, invoicing, translation memory, and AI integrations in one system. With its mission to simplify and automate complex workflows, Awtomated TBMS empowers users worldwide to deliver high-quality multilingual content faster and more efficiently.
SOURCE Awtomated TBMS
Rishi Anand
Awtomated TBMS
+49 176 34355168
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment