European Union And Kenya Celebrate Commitment To Kenya's Clean Energy Future With New I've Got The Power Campaign

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The European Union (EU) has launched the I've Got the Power campaign in Kenya, celebrating the strong collaboration between Kenya and the EU for a more prosperous and sustainable future for all. The campaign focuses on the shared commitment to accessible, reliable clean energy and the transformative impact of EU-supported initiatives in Kenya, which aim to provide renewable solutions for individuals and local communities.

The EU's Global Gateway investment strategy represents the backbone of the campaign, exemplified by initiatives like the Last Mile Connectivity Programme. This programme is expanding electricity access in rural Kenya by connecting households located near distribution transformers to the national grid. By delivering reliable, cleaner power to families, schools and small businesses across 32 counties, the initiative supports Kenya's universal electrification goals and reduces dependence on polluting fuels. It plays a vital role in advancing the country's clean energy transition while improving health, education and economic opportunities in underserved communities.

Henriette Geiger, European Union Ambassador to Kenya, says:

“The transition to renewable energy is not just about reducing carbon emissions; it's about creating a more sustainable future for the people, the planet, and local economies. Through this campaign, we want people to not only understand the importance of sustainable energy but also, to realise how this transition can positively impact their lives and future.”

Renewable energy is transforming lives across Kenya, empowering communities through sustainable and reliable infrastructure. For fashion designer Austin, the impact is personal – reliable electricity ensures his workshop runs without power interruptions, enabling him to meet client demands and grow his business. Similarly, Catheline, a boda boda rider, now uses an electric bike to run her delivery business, helping her earn a stable income. These real-life examples highlight how renewable energy not only supports environmental goals but also enhances public safety and nurtures local talent. Discover more about the campaign and inspiring stories of sustainable energy at energyoftomorrow.

Kenya's progress is part of a broader vision for Africa - one championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who lead the Scaling up Renewables in Africa pledging campaign. Africa has the potential to lead the global clean energy transition, yet millions across the continent still lack access to electricity. This campaign, delivered through the EU's Global Gateway, seeks to change that by accelerating access to clean, reliable power while creating jobs and driving long-term development.

