Arrow Electronics to Showcase AI Data Center and Intelligent Power Management Solutions at PCIM Asia 2025

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - Arrow Electronics , a global provider of technology solutions, will present a comprehensive suite of power electronics and intelligent power management solutions for AI data center at PCIM Asia 2025 , held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from Sept. 24–26 .
Located at Booth C60 in Hall N5 , Arrow's exhibit will feature an immersive AI data center experience, guiding visitors through five interconnected innovation zones: Renewable Energy, Cooling Infrastructure, AI Server Power Supply, Real-Time Monitoring, and Building Automation. This narrative journey-from solar to server-demonstrates how advanced technologies are transforming data center energy management and industrial automation.
Key technologies on display:
- Energy Conversion/Battery Management System (BMS)
AMR Platform
Arrow will also showcase its AMR platform, developed in collaboration with onsemi, designed to accelerate AI application adoption. The platform integrates onsemi's global shutter cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and LiDAR with advanced AI navigation control. Through the AMR, visitors can explore a simulated smart data center for soaring AI power demand, how it is becoming more energy efficient, higher in power density, smarter in control, and beyond.
"As autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven infrastructure reshape the data center environment, Arrow is committed to delivering the technologies and expertise that enable smarter, safer, and more efficient operations," said Jacky Wan , Arrow Electronics' vice president of sales components – China.
Virtual Booth Experience
For those unable to attend in person, Arrow offers a virtual booth at arrow, providing 24/7 access to product demos, technical resources, and supplier insights across all five innovation zones.
