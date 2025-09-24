Between Us, A Resonance: Cultural Memory And Community At The Elizabeth Foundation For The Arts

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts (EFA), in partnership with ALT Alliance , is proud to present Between Us, A Resonance: Stories of Cultural Memory, Community, and Belonging-a group exhibition featuring AAPI artists Ziyi Zhang and Wei-chen Lou from the two-month artist residency program at EFA, alongside artist and Guqin musician Yiting Liu. The exhibition explores the evolving relationship between individual cultural memory and collective experience through community-centered, interdisciplinary practices.

Throughout the residency, artists delved into themes of cultural memory, personal identity, and belonging, working across diverse media to create pieces that intertwine intimate narratives with broader community dialogues. As part of the program, ALT Alliance hosted an Open Studio on July 27 at EFA Studios, where artists presented works-in-progress. The event featured a mid-residency showcase, guest critiques led by curators and art critics, and an open public discussion-providing an insightful glimpse into the creative process.

What makes Between Us, A Resonance unique is its emphasis on engagement and participation. Throughout the residency, the artists engaged closely with the community, inviting members into their creative process through workshops, conversations, and story-sharing that now form an integral part of the exhibition. These interactions shaped the final works on view, transforming the gallery into a space of exchange and reflection.

“Between Us, A Resonance is not only an exhibition but also a process of dialogue and engaging” said Cheryl Huang, Curator of the exhibition and Art Program Lead of ALT Alliance.“The residency invited artists and communities to share stories of memory, healing, and belonging. What we see in the gallery is more than the finished works, it is the resonance of voices, experiences, and connections that continue to expand beyond the exhibition itself. Between Us, A Resonance reveals the layered beauty and complexity of this process, not only through what the artists have created, but also through how they created it.”

- Location: The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts, 3rd Floor, 323 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018

- Exhibition Dates: September 3–12, 2025

- Opening Reception: September 3, 6:00–8:00 PM

- Co-organizers: The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts, ALT Alliance



About The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts is a 501(c)(3) public charity, dedicated to providing artists across all disciplines with space, tools and a cooperative forum for the development of individual practice. We are a catalyst for cultural growth, stimulating new interactions between artists, creative communities, and the public.

About ALT Alliance

ALT Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to fostering dialogue and innovation at the intersection of art, law, and technology. Through exhibitions, workshops and community-centered programs, ALT empowers artists to create socially engaged, forward-looking work.



