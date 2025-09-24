Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trophy Hunting Program Generates Over $1.9 Million In Revenue
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has announced exceptional revenue from its internationally recognized trophy hunting program, recording an income of $1,913,842 (approximately Rs542.7 million) in the latest season.
According to officials, this income comprised $946,000 from four exportable markhor permits, $553,300 from nine non-exportable markhor permits, $16,042 from twenty non-exportable ibex permits, and $398,500 from six non-exportable grey goral permits.
The department stated that the trophy hunting program stands as a successful model of sustainable wildlife conservation in the province. A major portion of the revenue is distributed among local communities living near wildlife habitats.
This strategy not only discourages illegal hunting of rare species but also creates livelihood opportunities for residents while promoting eco-tourism in the region.
Officials further said the program's success demonstrates how Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has managed to strike a balance between natural resource conservation and community development.
The initiative has contributed significantly to the protection of endangered species such as the markhor, while elevating the province's position globally in community-based trophy hunting programs.
