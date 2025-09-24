(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Press Release

Atos secures major European Commission cybersecurity contract for technical operations services

Paris, France & Zaventem, Belgium – September 24, 2025 – Atos, a global AI-powered technology leader, today announces that it has been awarded a significant contract under Lot 1 (Technical Operations Services) of the European Commission's CLOUD II Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS 2) Mini-Competition 17 (MC17) for Cybersecurity. Valued at a maximum of €326M, this contract marks one of the most important cybersecurity service agreements within Europe.

As the first in the“cascade” mechanism, Atos will prioritize the delivery of essential cybersecurity services to European Union institutions, agencies, and bodies. The“CLOUD II DPS II MC17” contract is designed to procure professional services related to cloud and information systems, with a keen focus on operational support, advisory guidance, and capability development in cybersecurity. This initiative is managed by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Digital Services (DG DIGIT).

"This award is a strong recognition of Atos' trusted partnership with the European Commission and our long-standing track record of delivering secure, resilient digital services across Europe," stated Punit Sehgal, Head of Atos Belux, Netherlands & Nordics . "It underscores institutions' confidence in Atos to safeguard their critical operations and to deliver innovation at scale."

David Dewulf, Cybersecurity Director at Atos Belux, Netherlands & Nordics , added, "This new contract is a continuation of the cybersecurity services we have been proudly delivering to European Institutions for many years. Being entrusted once again as lead partner in this highly strategic area reflects both the great responsibility we carry and the extended capabilities we have to strengthen Europe's cyber resilience at a time of unprecedented challenges."

The framework contract, which may extend for up to 48 months, specifically encompasses Technical Operations Services, including:



Incident Response and Digital Forensics

Threat Intelligence and Monitoring

Malware Analysis Offensive Security (Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Red Team)

Atos will serve as the lead contractor, in collaboration with Leonardo as a consortium partner. This collaboration will provide the European Commission with a unique blend of Atos' recognized leadership in cybersecurity and Leonardo's complementary expertise, ensuring the highest standards of resilience and operational excellence.

***

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact

All Colors of Communication:

Eef Leroy - ...

Chiara de Liso - ...

Atos:

Cindy De Smedt - ...

Attachment

PR-Atos Secures Major European Commission Cybersecurity Contract for Technical Operations Services