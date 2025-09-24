Team Kimes Design Launches AI Receptionist Service To Help Businesses Capture And Qualify Leads

Team Kimes Logo

MENIFEE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Team Kimes Design announced today the launch of its new AI Receptionist service, a solution designed to help small and mid-size businesses automate customer communication, qualify inbound leads, and improve response rates without the cost of full-time staff.

The AI Receptionist functions as a business's first contact point: it can answer frequently asked questions, schedule appointments, route calls, and filter leads in real time. It uses conversational language combined with backend automation logic to deliver consistent customer interactions.

“Many business owners miss opportunities simply because they can't answer every call or message,” said Jason Kimes, owner of Team Kimes Design.“With our AI Receptionist, no lead opportunity is lost, and customers receive timely, professional responses.”

Clients can customize scripts, workflows, and voice style to align with their brand identity. The service also integrates with existing systems to manage customer interactions across channels such as phone, website chat, and text messaging.

Key features of the AI Receptionist include:

-Around-the-clock availability to capture calls and messages

-Instant lead qualification logic to increase efficiency

-Integration with scheduling and CRM platforms

-Reduced overhead compared to hiring in-house reception staff

Team Kimes Design offers a complimentary consultation to help businesses assess how the AI Receptionist can fit into their operations.

For more information or to request a consultation, visit

or call (951) 349-4950.

About Team Kimes Design

Team Kimes Design is a Menifee-based marketing and design firm specializing in web design, digital marketing, SEO, graphic design, and AI business solutions. Over 30 years, the company has helped businesses grow by combining design, strategy, and emerging technology.

