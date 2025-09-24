MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XXKK Exchange introduces next-gen AI-driven system for crypto fraud prevention in India. The platform uses machine learning, real-time risk evaluation, and multi-layer compliance controls to fight increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes for new India digital asset consumers.







XXKK Exchange , a world digital asset platform, has announced the introduction of a new-generation AI-based anti-fraud system to drive crypto fraud prevention in India. Since India officially joins the global digital asset market, a strong anti-fraud standard is now a commercial consensus in India.

XXKK's future-ready AI-driven crypto fraud prevention system in India offers exchanges, wallet providers, and institutional asset owners end-to-end security against trading fraud, phishing, and identity theft. Utilizing continuous behavior modeling, anomaly detection, and a rules engine that is dynamic in nature, the system has the capability to stop potential fraud from occurring and reduce losses.

Smart AI Guard and Compliance Assurance

The AI infrastructure runs on a multi-layer framework that can process billions of transactions per second. Anomalies that go unnoticed by conventional systems are detected by deep learning algorithms. Response at the millisecond level and low false positives guarantee correct detection and avoid crypto fraud in India.

Integrated compliance and audit modules in the system enable cross-region regulatory compliance. On-chain forensics, risk scores, and suspicious activity reports can be automatically created and sent to various regions. The system is integrated with international Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations. It offers both institutional and technical defense mechanisms that enable platforms to be in compliance and thwart fraud more effectively.

Creating a Safer Crypto Ecosystem

"Upon the system launch, we reiterate our dedication to a secure and open cryptocurrency ecosystem and the development of crypto fraud protection in India," declared Emmalyn, XXKK spokesperson. "This AI-based platform sets high standards for operational security levels and showcases our dedication to long-term investment in crypto fraud protection." We will continue to innovate new technology and compliance systems to deliver an end-to-end solution for users in India and other areas of the world.

About XXKK

XXKK is a world-leading blockchain infrastructure and compliance technology firm, offering digital asset platforms superior security, auditing, and risk management solutions. Utilizing extensive industry knowledge and state-of-the-art AI, XXKK offers secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure for future-proof financial services, as well as actively driving standardized practices for preventing crypto fraud in India.

