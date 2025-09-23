NEXCOM Introduces ISA 120: Ultra-Compact Fanless OT Security Gateway

MENAFN - GetNews)



New Taipei City, Taiwan - September 23 rd , 2025 - NEXCOM is pleased to announce the NEXCOM ISA 120 Fanless Ultra-compact OT Security Gateway designed to secure and modernize operational technology (OT) networks. Powered by Intel's Atom® quad core x6416RE processor and featuring TPM 2.0, the ISA 120 provides robust, hardware-rooted security in a compact form factor.







A Tough, All-In-One Security Gateway

The ISA 120 is an all-in-one gateway hardware to facilitate network microsegmentation and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) – fits effortlessly into legacy networks or greenfield projects. There is 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, 40GB of pSLC eMMC storage, and TPM 2.0 onboard.

Its all-in-one design makes it suitable for a wide range of security-critical applications, including smart grids, smart waste management, smart factories, smart construction sites, and smart warehouses.







Versatile Open Platform, Purpose-Built for ZTNA

In addition to the three GbE ports with one bypass pair for uninterrupted operations, the ISA 120 features an RJ45 console port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2, Type-A ports – all are externally accessible. The dual DC power input (12~48V) helps the device work easily with standard power supplies in any scenario.

With quad-core performance providing ample computing resources for microservices, built-in bypass for resilience, and TPM for hardware-rooted security, ISA 120 is purpose-built for OT firewalls, ZTNA, and microsegmentation and is a versatile platform for software integration.

As a versatile platform, the ISA 120 gives customers the flexibility to integrate their own software or deploy validated solutions from NEXCOM software partners.







Reliable and Space-Saving

With its ultra-compact, rugged DIN rail design, the ISA 120 is built for installation in constrained spaces. A wide operating temperature range of -40°C to 65°C ensures reliable network security even in the toughest environments. The unit measures just 40mm (W) x 110mm (D) x 147mm (H) and weighs less than 1kg.

See the ISA 120 in Florida in October

NEXCOM's new ISA 120 Security Gateway will be demonstrated to the public for the first time at the ISA Automation Summit & Expo, from October 5–7, 2025, at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. NEXCOM will be at booth #203.

Find out more about the event at:

Read More About the ISA 120

For more information about the NEXCOM ISA 120 Fanless Ultra-compact OT Security Gateway, please visit

