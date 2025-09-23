Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market To Exceed US $4.77 Billion By 2029, With 14% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, the market size for artificial intelligence (AI) powered expense report automation has seen a significant uptick in growth. The market, valued at $2.46 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $2.82 billion by 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include a heightened adoption of cloud technologies, an increased demand for reducing errors in expense reporting, a growing need for operational efficiency, a surge in business travel expenses, and a stronger emphasis on compliance and audit readiness.

Expect a rapid expansion in the artificial intelligence (AI) powered expense report automation market over the next few years. This sector is predicted to reach $4.77 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The expected growth during this predictive period is largely credited to the rising incorporation of AI into financial software, growing cognizance of automation advantages, an upsurge in mobile expense reporting systems, a rising demand for swift reimbursement procedures, and an increase in the adoption of digital payment methods. Prominent trends anticipated during this period encompass progress in machine learning algorithms, the creation of real-time expense analytics, breakthroughs in cloud-based automation platforms, enhancements in natural language processing for receipt scanning, and the evolution of seamless enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-driven expense report automation market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market?

The rise in preference for cloud-based solutions is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the market for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven expense report automation. Cloud computing is the process of providing IT resources such as storage, processing power, and applications through the internet on an on-demand basis. This means users can access and scale services without needing to manage physical infrastructure. The utilisation of cloud computing is on the rise as it allows businesses to adjust their IT resources depending on their needs, thereby reducing the necessity for expensive physical infrastructure. Cloud-based solutions facilitate AI-driven expense report automation by offering platforms that are scalable, secure, and accessible and that can simplify data entry, approvals, and real-time financial insights from any location. As per data from Eurostat, the Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union, in December 2023, 45.2% of EU enterprises were making use of cloud computing services, showing a 4.2 percentage point increase from 2021. Hence, the escalating demand for cloud-based solutions is boosting the growth of the AI-driven expense report automation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

. International Business Machines Corporation

. Oracle Corporation

. SAP SE

. Workday Inc.

. Infor Inc.

. The Sage Group plc

. Concur Technologies Inc.

. Bill Holdings Inc.

. Xero Limited

. Coupa Software Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Industry?

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) driven expense report automation market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions such as AI-enabled mobile applications for corporate expense management. These solutions aim to improve precision, efficiency, and the user experience. AI-based mobile applications for corporate expense management refer to software toolkits that leverage AI to automate expense management activities like tracking, submission, and approval. These tools ensure compliance while offering valuable financial insights. For example, in April 2024, Emburse, Inc., a software firm from the United States, introduced an AI-enabled mobile app for corporate expense management. This app facilitates the automation and simplification of the expense report management process for both staff and management. It uses sophisticated Emburse AI technology to accurately capture receipts, auto-fill expense information, and manage various languages, currencies, and handwritten figures, thereby debunking the need for manual data input and physical receipts. It includes a customized dashboard for easy expense capture and submission and supports both full and partial expense report approvals. Furthermore, the app is compatible with travel and invoice approvals.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven expense report automation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Travel And Expense Management, Invoice Management, Compliance Management, Fraud Detection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banks, Financial Institutions And Insurers (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Web-Based Platforms, Mobile Applications, Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Analytics Tools, Integration And Application Programming Interface Solutions

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrades, Customization Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-driven expense report automation market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven expense report automation. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The comprehensive report on AI-driven expense report automation encompasses all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Expense Report Automation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-global-market-report

Ai Powered Personal Finance Management Global Market Report 2025

/report/ai-powered-personal-finance-management-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Asset Management Global Market Report 2025

/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-asset-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.