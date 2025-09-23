SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PINC, ODP, PRO On Behalf Of Shareholders
Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC)'s sale to an affiliate of Patient Square Capital for $28.25 in cash per share. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP)'s sale to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are an ODP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO)'s sale to Thoma Bravo for $23.25 per share in cash. If you are a PROS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment