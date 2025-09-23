Jordan Prepares Second Executive Program For Public Sector Modernization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badria Al Balbisi on Tuesday met with secretaries-general and directors-general at the Prime Ministry as part of preparations for the second executive program of the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap for 2026–2029. The meeting is part of a series of consultations with institutions that work in an integrated and interconnected manner to ensure alignment of initiatives with the program's objectives.Al Balbisi said the first executive program delivered tangible progress in modernizing the public sector, positively reflected in several international indicators on governance and public administration efficiency."We are now entering a new stage that is broader and clearer, based on setting precise strategic goals linked to measurable performance indicators and strengthening governance to ensure transparency, accountability and inclusiveness," she noted.She stressed that secretaries-general and directors-general are a cornerstone of the modernization tracks. "They are the leaders of change and the basis for its stability and realism, and they will be key partners in designing and implementing the second executive program, reflecting true institutional ownership of this national effort," she added.Among the lessons learned from the first stage, she said, were ensuring the complementarity and inclusiveness of roadmap components and entrenching a culture of monitoring, evaluation and learning.Al Balbisi explained that the success of the next phase depends on the readiness of implementing institutions, which is being discussed directly with senior officials to guarantee the alignment and suitability of initiatives and priorities. The new program, she added, will build on previous achievements while broadening its scope with new initiatives developed in consultation with institutions to sustain the national reform effort.President of the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) Faiz Nahar highlighted the impact of the Human Resources Management Regulation, which took effect in July 2024, describing three major transformations: decentralizing implementation while retaining centralized planning, regulation and oversight which prompted the conversion of the Civil Service Bureau into SPAC; introducing competency-based management with open competition, detailed job descriptions and an assessment center to ensure merit-based recruitment; and shifting from focusing on individual employees to focusing on positions, with salaries tied to jobs.He acknowledged that the transition was challenging but called it a necessary step toward a fairer and more efficient system, urging attendees to provide feedback on the system's practical application.For their part, secretaries-general and directors-general underscored the importance of involving institutions in shaping executive programs, stressing priorities such as enhanced coordination, streamlined procedures and human resource development to ensure tangible improvements in government services and public trust.The meeting also evaluated the first executive program (2023–2025), discussed challenges in implementation, and addressed issues related to human resources, government services and the regulatory environment. It also explored proposals for initiatives and projects to be included in the second phase.Additional meetings with groups of senior officials will continue in the coming weeks, with their recommendations to be incorporated into the design of the second executive program, aimed at building a more efficient and agile public administration capable of meeting national priorities and positioning Jordan as a regional and international model in public sector development.