Symbotic To Deploy Nyobolt Fast-Charging Battery Technology In Autonomous Warehouse Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Symbotic integrates Nyobolt's new 'performance-improving' power technology into its autonomous mobile robots

September 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

Symbotic , a provider of AI-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, says it will roll out new battery technology from Nyobolt – a pioneer of high-power, ultra-fast charging power solutions – for its SymBot autonomous mobile robots.

The technology will enable improved performance and durability for Symbotic's“industry-leading warehouse automation system”.

The new solution has six times more energy capacity and is 40 percent lighter, compared to the ultracapacitors used in SymBot mobile robots today.

It significantly reduces the overall weight of the power supply and enhances the reliability of the system by increasing the bots' window of operability. The technology also delivers unparalleled cycle life: at least 10 times that of traditional Lithium-ion technology.

The benefits are especially significant for larger, connected systems. With up to six times more energy, bots can do substantially more work, be teleoperated for longer, and travel significantly further between charges than is possible today, providing greater flexibility, speed and efficiency in moving goods through the supply chain.

James Kuffner, CTO at Symbotic, says:“This innovation will help us push beyond the limits of today's technology. Improvements in battery power unlock the future, enabling us to continue developing and deploying additional capabilities and new, advanced technologies that will make our bots smarter, more durable, and more productive.

“This is another step forward in our vision to reimagine the supply chain, and will further enhance the benefits of the Symbotic System for our customers.”

Sai Shivareddy, founder and CEO at Nyobolt, says:“As Symbotic continues to transform warehouse automation, we're proud to power that revolution. Nyobolt's high-performance batteries ensure Symbotic's autonomous robots never stop moving.

“Together, we're accelerating progress by optimizing 24/7 operations and setting a new standard for speed and efficiency while delivering long life cycles.”

Symbotic has been utilizing the technology in production on a limited basis since June 2025. It expects to start fully incorporating the batteries into new SymBot production in September 2025.

The new power supply will be retrofit-compatible with previous-generation SymBot mobile robots, and the new battery technology is backward-compatible with existing Symbotic System charging infrastructure.

Symbotic is based near Boston, Massachusetts, and Nyobolt – in which Symbotic is a minor investor – is headquartered in the UK, with its R&D located in the Boston area.