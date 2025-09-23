Sri Lanka Should Implement 13Th Amendment To Constitution For Better Future: Report
As speculation swirls over whether Sri Lanka's National People's Power (NPP) government will hold provincial council elections in 2026, a bigger question arises on whether the NPP will move ahead with these polls, or is it preparing to end the provincial council system, despite repeated assurances.
India's recent statement at the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is not merely a diplomatic routine but its part of a decades-long commitment to Sri Lanka's reconciliation process. This year, several nations, including the UK and Canada have echoed India's call over Sri Lanka. These "core groups" jointly demonstrated the need for early provincial council elections and the further devolution of power as per the Thirteenth Amendment, a report in Trinconmalee's Centre For Strategic Studies mentioned.
"As Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and most influential regional partner, India has long advocated for the full implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment - a provision born from the historic Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987. This accord was intended to devolve power and foster inclusive governance-goals that, decades later, have yet to be realized," wrote the Centre's founder, A Jathindra.
"After intensive negotiations from 1985 to 1987, both moderate and militant Tamil factions agreed to India's proposed framework for devolution. However, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) ultimately rejected this path, charting their own violent course until their eventual military defeat in 2009. With the LTTE gone, the Indo-Lanka Accord remains the only credible foundation for lasting peace - if, and only if, Sri Lanka's leaders on both sides are truly willing to bridge the country's deep-seated divides," he added.
After the civil war ended in 2009, Sri Lanka had an opportunity to address its ethnic strife within the framework of its own constitution. However, the authorities failed to do it.
"For 16 years since the end of the war, New Delhi has encouraged Tamil parties to unite, and both sides to negotiate in good faith. Yet, no reconciliation measure as substantial as the Thirteenth Amendment has moved forward," wrote Jathindra.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment