H.H.C. Group Launches“Proof In The Pudding” Savings Program For Prospective Client Tpas, Stop-Loss And Self-Insured Payors
“This is not a pitch, it's proof,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. Group.“We know how skeptical the market has become. That's why we're inviting TPAs and carriers to send us their toughest claims and let the results prove our value. On average, two out of every three out-of-network claims are successfully reduced, delivering savings of approximately 40%. In-network claims, while less frequently reduced, involve larger amounts and still result in substantial savings.”
With rising claim severity, aggressive billing and tighter margins, payors face mounting pressure to contain costs without losing speed or precision. H.H.C. Group brings 30 years of clinical, legal and financial expertise to help clients take control. Most claims are resolved in 5 to 7 business days, powered by attorney-led negotiations, URAC-accredited reviews and access to major PPO networks.
“We're not asking clients to take our word for it, we're giving them real data on real claims,” Roffé adds.“This program is about showing-not telling-how we deliver meaningful, measurable savings.”
Payors ready to see measurable results can contact H.H.C. Group directly to begin the claim submission process.
About H.H.C. Group
Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and medical bill review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.
Media:
Brittany Tedesco
CPR Marketing
...
201-641-1911x14
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment