Two Civilians Injured In Drone Attack In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Two civilians were injured in an enemy strike in the Seredyna-Buda community. In the morning, the Russians attacked the city with a drone . Two men, aged 45 and 49, were injured,” he said.

According to Hryhorov, the wounded have been hospitalized and are receiving the necessary medical care.

As previously reported, two elderly people were injured in a drone attack on the Sumy community over the past day.