FSI ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION START FOR SECOND FOOD CONTRACT
The Company announces that production has started for the food grade contract announced on August 11, 2025. Revenue will be obvious starting in Q4 and grow throughout 2026 as we scale to the levels demanded by the customer.
Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments,“Full scale production has begun for the food grade contract announced in August.” Mr. O'Brien continues,“Shipping is done in full truckload quantities so, while production has started, invoicing will begin in Q4 and total sales in Q4 will be determined by the speed at which the customer expands uptake. Q1, 2026 sales to this customer should reach the contract minimum rate of $6.5 million per year.”
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( ), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company's NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world
Safe Harbor Provision
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Flexible Solutions International
6001 54 th Ave, Taber, Alberta, CANADA T1G 1X4
Company Contact
Jason Bloom
Toll Free: 800.661.3560
Fax:
To find out more information about Flexible Solutions and our products please visit
If you have received this news release by mistake or if you would like to be removed from our update list please reply to:
