Nuvizz To Showcase B2B Last-Mile Delivery Strategies At CSCMP EDGE 2025

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading innovator in last-mile transportation management solutions (TMS), announced today it will be presenting alongside key partners Ford Motor Company, GEODIS, Cencora and Bart De Muynck LLC at the upcoming CSCMP EDGE 2025 Conference. The session, titled“How to Build Resilience and Agility in B2B Last Mile,” will take place on October 6, 2025, from 1:15 PM to 1:45 PM in the Innovation Theater and will explore how manufacturers, distributors, retailers and 3PLs are rethinking their last-mile strategies with the help of nuVizz to improve performance, visibility and adaptability.

The discussion will feature insights from industry leaders who are leveraging technology and data to navigate the increasing complexity of B2B deliveries. Speakers include Doug Cantriel, Head of North America Transportation for Ford Motor Company's Customer Service Division; Bart De Muynck, CEO of Bart De Muynck LLC and longtime supply chain strategist; Rebecca Jung, Vice President of Transportation at Cencora; and Jeff McDermott, Executive Vice President of Transportation at GEODIS.

“The last mile has become one of the most critical and challenging parts of the supply chain,” said Guru Rao, Founder and CEO of nuVizz.“Businesses are being asked to deliver faster, more efficiently and with greater visibility than ever before. This session will showcase how our partners are embracing innovation and collaboration to build stronger, more adaptable B2B delivery networks.”

Bart De Muynck, a respected voice in supply chain and logistics, has over 30 years of global experience advising, researching, and leading organizations in transformative strategies. Former VP of Research at Gartner, he has shaped perspectives on transportation, last-mile delivery, and digital transformation. De Muynck and Rao recently published a byline on supply chain disruptions and last-mile delivery technology. They also recently hosted a LinkedIn Live on B2B last-mile logistics, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to logistics innovation.

Through its collaboration with Ford Motor Company, nuVizz supports technology-driven improvements that help manage the delivery of over 400,000 parts daily to more than 3,000 dealers nationwide. Under Doug Cantriel's leadership as Head of North America Transportation, Ford has modernized its transportation ecosystem by implementing a Transportation Management System, real-time visibility capabilities and last-mile optimization tools. These combined efforts have improved delivery performance while reducing operational costs.

Similarly, Cencora, a leading global pharmaceutical distributor, has partnered with nuVizz to enhance the efficiency and transparency of its B2B last-mile operations. Led by Rebecca Jung, Vice President, Transportation for Cencora, the company leverages advanced analytics and visibility solutions to manage high-volume deliveries while meeting the unique demands of highly regulated healthcare logistics.

GEODIS, one of the world's largest logistics providers, recently selected nuVizz's last-mile TMS platform to standardize business processes and create efficiencies across its last-mile business lines. Jeff McDermott, Executive Vice President, Transportation at GEODIS, will share a 3PL perspective on the B2B last mile, catering to shippers across many industry verticals.

“This session is about sharing real-world insights from leaders facing complex B2B last-mile challenges,” added Rao.“By bringing together Ford, Cencora and GEODIS, we aim to highlight practical approaches for building more resilient and agile delivery networks at scale.”

Attendees can expect to gain a better understanding of how leading organizations are using technology, data, and collaboration to improve delivery performance and manage disruptions in today's evolving logistics landscape.

CSCMP attendees can also visit nuVizz's booth, #723. For more information about nuVizz and the session, visit .

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we're trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz .

