Picus Security Hosts State Of BAS 2025 To Redefine Attack Simulation Through AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, today announced the State of BAS 2025 Summit, a virtual event taking place on Oct. 14 and Oct. 16. The event will explore how breach and attack simulation (BAS) has become a critical capability for enterprises striving to achieve continuous validation, reduce noise and fatigue, and communicate risk effectively at the board level.

“AI-powered BAS redefines how organizations test, measure, and strengthen their defenses. We want organizations to better understand this technology and how it brings massive improvements to cyber resilience,” said Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security.“We've brought together a stellar lineup of experts who will share best practices and real-world success stories. Attendees will gain deep insight and practical strategies for implementing BAS as a proactive, AI-driven defense.”

Ertürk will present during the summit along with many influential leaders. Other speakers include Chris Dale, principal instructor at SANS, Ron Eddings from Hacker Valley, and CISOs from Fortune 500 companies.

Key topics will include:



Using AI with security validation to break the cycle of patch overload and pinpoint critical vulnerabilities

Reducing noise and prioritization fatigue for SOC and vulnerability management teams

Operationalizing AI-powered BAS, aligning security programs with business goals, and communicating risk and progress to boards and regulators Strategies for continuous validation in hybrid and cloud environments

The State of BAS 2025 Summit is free and designed for security leaders, vulnerability managers, and practitioners across industries. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of“10 Criteria for Choosing the Right BAS Solution,” a practical checklist for evaluating BAS platforms. Visit the Picus website to register .

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

