RAGIC Recognized As A 2025 Stratus Award Winner For Cloud Innovation
Ragic was recognized in the Software as a Service category for its no-code database builder that allows its user to build their own system according to their own workflow, which demonstrates leadership and excellence in the application of cloud technologies to create scalable, secure and transformative outcomes.
Celebrating Cloud Innovation
“We are truly grateful to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Jeff Kuo, Founder and CEO of Ragic.“This award reflects the dedication of our entire team and affirms our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, cloud-first solutions that bring real value to our customers and partners.”
The Stratus Awards were judged by more than 500 technology leaders who provided over 60,000 words of thoughtful, private feedback to nominees. Winners receive a custom-designed trophy, a secure digital certificate minted on the blockchain, recognition on social media and accolades from peers and industry experts.
“Cloud computing is reshaping every corner of the business landscape, and this year's winners represent the best of what's possible,” said Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer of the Business Intelligence Group.“From enabling smarter infrastructure to unlocking the power of AI, the organizations we're celebrating today are defining the future of the cloud. Congratulations to Ragic and all of our 2025 winners.”
To learn more about the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing and see the full list of winners, visit .
About Ragic
Ragic is a no-code database builder that allows its user to build their own system according to their own workflow with a spreadsheet like interface that is as quick and as intuitive, capable of building small contact management systems to fully fledged ERP systems. Their vision is to empower every staff member, even those without a programming background who best understand their day-to-day operations, to build a system tailored exactly to their needs. And their mission is to simplify data management by providing an intuitive spreadsheet-style interface that transforms into a robust database system, enabling teams to create, customize, and scale their workflows with ease.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.
