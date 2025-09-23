Dudigital Global Concludes Successful Delhi Partner Activation For Meydan Free Zone

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL) successfully concluded its exclusive partner activation event in Delhi, drawing prominent Chartered Accountants, leading law firm partners, and senior travel industry professionals for a high-impact networking and knowledge-sharing session on UAE company formation and advisory opportunities. The engagement led to multiple partner onboardings, underscoring strong market interest and confidence in DuDigital Global's end-to-end support model.

Turning visions into ventures: DuDigital Global hosted an advisor-exclusive Delhi session on UAE company formation; strong turnout and new partner onboardings

Hosted in association with Meydan Free Zone, the session focused on actionable pathways for Indian advisors to expand client services into Dubai through streamlined licensing, compliant structures, and concierge-led execution. The discussions emphasized practical use cases, referral workflows, and go-to-market enablement for channel partners.

Manoj Dharmai, Group CEO, DuDigital Global , said,“We are delighted by the response from Delhi's advisory community. The quality of discussions and immediate sign-ups validate our proposition of trusted execution, transparent processes, and measurable outcomes for clients expanding to the UAE.”

Shivaz Rai, Director, DuDigital Global , added,“This activation was designed for decision-makers like CAs, lawyers, and travel leaders who advise growth-focused clients. We're pleased to have onboarded several partners and will continue to equip them with training, sales enablement, and on-ground support in Dubai.”

Mohammad Bin Humaidan, Director, Meydan Free Zone , commented,“Our collaboration with DuDigital Global is helping us engage India's advisory community more effectively. The strong turnout in Delhi and multiple onboardings demonstrate the demand for a simplified, compliant, and growth-oriented pathway to establish businesses in Dubai.”

If you missed the session and would like to explore becoming a channel partner, please write to [email protected] and a concerned associate will connect to guide you through program details and onboarding.

About DuDigital Global

DuDigital Global Limited (NSE: DUGLOBAL), established in 2015, leads digital transformation in global mobility-simplifying international travel, identity, and business establishment for individuals and enterprises. The company manages visa application centres and consular services, offers end-to-end UAE company formation (Free Zone and Mainland), and provides investment-led Residency and PR pathways. DuDigital is a trusted partner to embassies and tourism boards, including the Embassy of India in South Korea and the Korea Tourism Organization, and is the developer of DuVerify, a digital document authentication platform. DuDigital has a strong presence across India, South Korea, UAE, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone, centrally located in Dubai, provides entrepreneurs and businesses a premium platform with 100% foreign ownership, tax advantages, multi-activity licensing, and modern infrastructure, supported by streamlined setup and concierge services.