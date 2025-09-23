House Of Senti And Design And Health - UK Experts In Home Saunas

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Design & Health and House of Senti bring expert-led wellness home with saunas, cold plunges & full design-to-install support.

UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Design & Health, the UK's emerging destination for premium wellness and recovery products, has officially launched its online platform in partnership with House of Senti a family-run brand dedicated to bringing expert-led wellness tools into everyday spaces.

Founded by a husband-and-wife team with a deep passion for high-performance wellness and home comfort, House of Senti combines years of online retail experience with exceptional customer care. Their goal? To help customers design not just a space, but a feeling, a habit, and a new routine-every step of the way.

What Customers Can Expect:

Free design consultation with 3D CAD imagery

Professional installation by trusted experts

Direct contact with the owners for personalised service

Honest guidance and tailored advice

Complimentary UK-wide delivery

Product warranty guarantees for peace of mind

Exceptional customer care from concept to completion

“At House of Senti and Design & Health, we aren't just retailers,” said the founders.“We provide end-to-end support and execution. Our job doesn't end until you're fully confident with your new wellness product.”

Among the highlights of the Design & Health platform is a curated range of high-end wellness products-from advanced cold-plunge tubs to professional-grade saunas
-all chosen for their quality, aesthetic appeal, and science-backed benefits.

Customers also benefit from Stuart Goldfinch's Guidance Hub, where Stuart, a resident physiotherapist and wellness advisor, shares expert insights. Stuart brings 14 years of clinical experience, a BSc in Physiotherapy (First Class Honours), and a background that includes service as an Ex-22 SAS Trainer in injury management, NHS Specialist Physiotherapist, and Certified Nutrition Coach.

Explore the full collection and begin designing your personal wellness retreat at:

House of Senti
Design and Health
...
Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN23092025003118003196ID1110098724

