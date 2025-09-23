Kuwait Assistant FM Affirms Keenness On Coordination For Human Rights
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Sheikha Jawaher Al-Duaij Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday Kuwait's keenness on furthering coordination and cooperation with various member states in international conventions.
This was during her meeting at the Ministry's headquarters with European Union Ambassador to the country, Anne Koistinen, and a number of European Union Ambassadors.
The diplomats conversed about cooperation during upcoming session for Human Rights Council with Kuwait's membership for the period 2024 - 2026, and delved into top priorities and issues of common interest.
Sheikha Jawaher welcomed the EU's keenness and continuous coordination with Kuwait during Human Rights Council sessions. (end)
ae
This was during her meeting at the Ministry's headquarters with European Union Ambassador to the country, Anne Koistinen, and a number of European Union Ambassadors.
The diplomats conversed about cooperation during upcoming session for Human Rights Council with Kuwait's membership for the period 2024 - 2026, and delved into top priorities and issues of common interest.
Sheikha Jawaher welcomed the EU's keenness and continuous coordination with Kuwait during Human Rights Council sessions. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment