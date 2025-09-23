Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Assistant FM Affirms Keenness On Coordination For Human Rights


2025-09-23 07:09:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs, Sheikha Jawaher Al-Duaij Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday Kuwait's keenness on furthering coordination and cooperation with various member states in international conventions.
This was during her meeting at the Ministry's headquarters with European Union Ambassador to the country, Anne Koistinen, and a number of European Union Ambassadors.
The diplomats conversed about cooperation during upcoming session for Human Rights Council with Kuwait's membership for the period 2024 - 2026, and delved into top priorities and issues of common interest.
Sheikha Jawaher welcomed the EU's keenness and continuous coordination with Kuwait during Human Rights Council sessions. (end)
ae


MENAFN23092025000071011013ID1110098708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search