2 Day Medical Device QMS Optimizing Design Controls And Validation Training Course: Boost Compliance And Efficiency With Lean Techniques (Virtual: Oct 23Rd - Oct 24Th, 2025)

This seminar offers medical device manufacturers the opportunity to enhance efficiency and compliance by applying Lean Documentation and Lean Configuration principles. Led by expert Jose Mora, it provides strategies to streamline design controls, documentation, and supplier quality, reducing bottlenecks and ensuring adherence to FDA and ISO standards.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bottlenecks to Flow: Optimizing Design Controls and Validation in Medical Device QMS (Oct 23rd - Oct 24th, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Medical device manufacturers face growing challenges in design controls, process validation, and regulatory compliance, often leading to inefficiencies, redundancies, and compliance risks. This two-day seminar introduces Lean Documentation and Lean Configuration principles to eliminate bottlenecks, enhance process efficiency, and improve compliance with FDA and ISO standards.

Led by Jose Mora, an industry expert in medical device quality systems, this seminar will provide practical strategies to streamline design control documentation, validation planning, risk management, CAPA, and supplier quality processes. By integrating lean principles with regulatory best practices, participants will gain a scalable, efficient, and audit-ready Quality Management System (QMS).

Whether you're struggling with complex validation documents, redundant traceability matrices, or inefficient supplier quality remediation, this seminar offers actionable solutions to simplify processes and improve compliance.

Why You Should Attend:

Is your medical device QMS filled with excessive documentation, redundant data, and compliance roadblocks? Many companies struggle with maintaining traceability, process validation, and supplier quality management due to inefficient documentation practices. These bottlenecks increase costs, delay product launches, and create regulatory risks.

This seminar will help you:



Eliminate inefficiencies in design control and validation using Lean Documentation principles.

Enhance compliance with FDA 21 CFR 820, ISO 13485, and EU MDR without excessive paperwork.

Optimize traceability matrices to seamlessly link design inputs, outputs, and verification/validation data.

Streamline validation strategies, reducing time spent on documentation while ensuring compliance. Improve supplier quality processes, avoiding costly delays and ensuring smooth audits.

If your design, validation, or quality teams are overwhelmed with documentation chaos, this seminar will provide a fresh, structured, and efficient approach to building a compliant and lean QMS.

Seminar Objectives:



Applying Lean Documentation & Lean Configuration Principles to optimize design control and validation.

Design Inputs (DI), Design Outputs (DO), and Traceability Matrices (TM) - eliminating redundancy and improving efficiency.

Process Validation Requirements & Master Validation Plans (MVPs) - ensuring compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 820 & ISO 13485.

Sampling Plans for Verification & Validation - leveraging statistical techniques for data-driven decision-making.

Automated Process & Software Validation - meeting compliance standards for AI-powered and software-driven medical devices.

Risk Management & CAPA - integrating ISO 14971 risk-based approaches into quality processes.

Regulatory Documents (DHF, DMR, DHR) - improving document flow and ensuring seamless compliance.

Supplier Quality Remediation - streamlining processes with lean principles and reducing audit risks. Failure Investigation & Root Cause Analysis - using data-driven approaches to eliminate recurring quality issues.

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Research and Development Departments

Compliance Departments

Production Departments

Documentation Departments

Operations Departments

Medical Device Software Validation Teams Risk & Supplier Quality Management

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1



Introduction to Lean Documentation and Lean Configuration

Applying the Principles to Medical Device QMSR

Design Control (DI/DO and TM)

Process Validation Requirements

Sampling Plans

Validation Master Plan Q&A Session

DAY 2



Automated Processes and Software Validation

Risk Management

Failure Investigation

CAPA

Regulatory Documents (DHF, DMR, DHR)

Supplier Quality Management Q&A Session

Speaker

Jose Mora is a Principal Consultant specializing in Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Systems. For over 30 years he has worked in the medical device and life sciences industry specializing in manufacturing, process development, tooling, and quality systems. Prior to working full time as a consulting partner for Atzari Consulting, Jose served as Director of Manufacturing Engineering at Boston Scientific and as Quality Systems Manager at Stryker Orthopedics, where he introduced process performance, problem solving, and quality system methodologies. During that time he prepared a white paper on the application of lean manufacturing methods to the creation and management of controlled documents and a template for strategic deployment.

Jose led the launch of manufacturing at a start-up urology products company as Director of Manufacturing for UroSurge, Inc. at the University of Iowas business incubator park in Coralville, IA, creating a world-class medical device manufacturing operation, with JIT, kanban systems, visual workplace and lean manufacturing practices. Jose worked for 10 years at Cordis Corporation, now a Cardinal Health company, where he led the successful tooling, process development and qualification of Cordis first PTA (percutaneous transluminal angioplasty) catheter.

His medical device experience includes surgical instruments, PTA & PTCA dilatation and guiding catheters, plastic surgery implants and tissue expanders, urology implants and devices for the treatment of incontinence, delivery systems for brachytherapy, orthopaedic implants and instruments, and vascular surgery grafts and textiles. During his time at Cordis, Jose managed the Maintenance and Facilities Department, taking that operation to a level rated as tops by the UK Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) during one of their intensive audits. Jose managed Manufacturing Engineering as part of the Guiding Catheter Core Team of managers, a team that took the Cordis Guiding Catheter business to lead the market, bringing it up from fourth place. By introducing world-class techniques, the Guiding Catheter design and manufacturing was completely re-engineered for robust design and tooling, under Jose's leadership.

He was also instrumental and played a leadership role in the complete re-engineering of the Tooling Control System, including design drafting, the tool shop and technical support. Wherever he has worked, he has a track record of introducing world-class methodologies such as Kepner-Tregoe, Taguchi techniques, Theory of Constraints, Lean Manufacturing, Five S (Visual Workplace), process validation to Global Harmonization Task Force standards, and similar approaches.

