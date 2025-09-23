Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And Serbia Sign Visa Agreement, Mou


2025-09-23 05:13:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia H E Marko Duric, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries, ways to support and enhance them, and a number of topics of mutual interest.
An agreement was also signed to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, along with a memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Diplomatic Institute and the Diplomatic Academy of the two countries.
He also met yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay H E Mario Lubetkin.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with the relations between the two countries, means to support and enhance them, as well as a number of topics of common interest.

